After a stunning comeback after retirement Lindsey Vonn makes feelings known about aiming for spot in the US Olympic team

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts about competing in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in 2026. The American skier opened up about her recovery from her knee surgery and shared her thoughts on making a comeback in the skiing circuit nearly six years later.

The Star Alpine skier shocked the fans when she announced her decision to come out of retirement in late 2024 with the aim to make her final Olympic appearance in 2026. Lindsey Vonn shared that her decision was made after undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024, which gave her a permanent solution to her long-standing issues with her knee.

After struggling initially during her early appearances in her comeback season, Lindsey Vonn achieved her first podium by finishing second in the Super G at the World Cup season finale in Idaho. Lindsey Vonn spoke to NBC Sports about qualifying to compete in the upcoming Olympic Games and shared an update about her knee injury.

The former World Cup champion shared that her body felt a lot better than her previous Olympic appearance, and Vonn expressed that she looking forward to competing in the quadrennial games.

"My body feels amazing. Now that my knee is good again, I don't have any of the other problems. So my back's great. My body feels good. I feel better than I did in the last Olympics, by a lot actually," she said

Moreover, Lindsey Vonn shared that making a comeback was not something that she expected, and she would try her best to enjoy the experience of competing at the Olympics.

"I have done everything I wanted to do in my career. This is not something that I ever expected. I'm going in looking to enjoy the experience, looking to be at a place that I love, that I've had a lot of success at," she added.

Lindsey Vonn on her journey through struggles

Vonn at the Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn expressed her thoughts on Instagram as she reflected on her journey through struggles. The American athlete recalled how her life had changed completely in a year.

A year ago, she was in the hospital while recovering from her partial knee replacement surgery. However, within a year, she made her professional skiing comeback and even had a podium finish to her name after six years.

"One year ago, I was lying in bed, recovering from a partial knee replacement surgery. My only goal was to be pain-free, so it’s pretty wild to look back and see the work and steps that led me back to ski racing," she wrote.

Vonn wanted people to be inspired by her story and urged her followers to be undeterred by shortcomings and always have a positive mindset.

