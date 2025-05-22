Lindsey Vonn makes comeback in Team USA colors in latest Winter Olympics photoshoot

Lindsey Vonn returned to the skiing realm as she donned Team USA fits, ringing in the Winter Olympics 2026. Vonn competed at the 2024/25 Alpine Skiing World Cup after retiring from the sport six years ago.

Lindsey Vonn suffered a string of injuries in her skiing career and was compelled to retire in 2019. After that, Vonn stayed connected to the sporting domain in various ways and eventually revealed that she was not done with her sport. Undergoing a partial knee replacement surgery in January 2024, the 40-year-old planned her skiing return at the 2024/25 World Cup.

She began her season with a 14th-place finish in Super-G in St. Moritz, earned sixth and fourth finishes in the St. Anton races, and capped the season with her first podium in years, a silver in the Super-G finals in Sun Valley.

Vonn, who has the third-highest super ranking of all skiers (men or women), posed in Team USA fits to announce her return at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The picture series included behind-the-scenes shots of the official photoshoot with a snow-capped mountain backdrop.

"The legend @lindseyvonn returns. 🇺🇸

#WinterOlympics"

Lindsey Vonn enjoyed some off-slope moments after skiing return. She hosted the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards, met Lionel Messi at an Inter Miami CF match, and joined F1 Academy's 'Women Drive' panel discussion.

Lindsey Vonn talked about some struggles she faced after her World Cup return

Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Downhill Training - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn boasts 82 World Cup wins and became the first American woman to win downhill gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Her recent podium finish at the 2024/25 World Cup finals in Idaho made her the oldest alpine skier to win a podium at such a level.

In a recent conversation with FIS Alpine, Vonn opened up about the challenges she faced as she relived her competitive return to the circuit.

"Yeah. I mean, I think there were a few difficult moments. Mostly just trying to figure out my equipment and figure out, you know, what was going right and what was going wrong and how to fix things, and it was hard to do that in the season."

She added:

"I think maybe Cortina was probably a low point because I really was skiing well, and I really wanted to do well there, and I, for some reason, had some trouble with the last part of the course. But yeah, I mean that's ski racing. You know, things happen, and you just have to keep trying and keep moving forward."

Vonn won the Sportswoman of the Year award by Laureus Sports in 2011.

