Lindsey Vonn shares 3-word reaction to coffee art displaying her

American skier Lindsey Vonn shared her reaction to a depiction of her on a coffee cup, popularly known as latte art. Vonn, who is regarded as one of the greatest skiers of all-time, is now enjoying her off-season after finishing on the podium at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. She has also made a number of public appearances since then.

Vonn took part in her first set of international competitions at the age of nine. She would go on to make her Olympic debut at the 2002 Winter Olympics, where she finished sixth in the combined event. Vonn would build upon her performances, earning multiple World Cup wins, and eventually win her first Olympic gold medal at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics in the downhill.

In a story shared on Instagram, Vonn reacted to an incredible piece of coffee art which depicted Vonn celebrating after a victory. She wrote:

"Not hating this...."

Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

After completing her 2025 season, Lindsey Vonn made multiple public appearances such as being the host of the 2025 Laureus Awards, where she presented an award to American gymnast Simone Biles. She also made an appearance at the TIME 100 gala.

Lindsey Vonn once discussed how skiing gave her a 'purpose' during her early years

Lindsey Vonn at the 2009 Alpine FIS Ski World Championships - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn previously discussed the 'purpose' skiing gave her during her early years. Vonn, who is one of the most decorated skiers of all-time, recently made her comeback to competitive skiing after announcing her retirement from the sport in 2019.

In an interview with Thought Economics in October 2023, Vonn discussed how skiing gave her a sense of purpose, saying:

"Skiing gave me purpose, and a goal. As a kid, there are so many distractions, and so many different paths to take. I saw a lot of my friends, who were perhaps more talented than I was, without the same goals and determination- and it caused them to veer off course. Skiing made things really clear for me – if something wasn’t going to bring me success on the slopes, then I ought not to be doing it."

"Even at that young age, I was able to differentiate where I wanted to go and what the right decisions were on that path – and for kids, that’s important. You have to give them something to focus on. Today, with social media – and even given the positives social media can bring – the distraction and negativity around kids is huge. Sports really helps kids – and it definitely helped me."

Vonn definitely made the right decisions on her journey to becoming one of the greatest skiers of all time. She is aiming to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, in what she says will be her last time competing.

