Lindsey Vonn turns heads in black dress at Time 100 gala as she celebrates close friend's achievement

Lindsey Vonn extended support to close friend Amy Griffin on her Time 100 milestone and attended the star-studded event in a glamorous black bodycon. Vonn was recently a part of the Laureus Sports Award night as a special guest.

Lindsey Vonn overturned her retirement to compete at the 2024/25 World Cup circuit and started her campaign with a downhill race at the FIS Fall Festival at Copper Mountain, Colorado, in December 2024. She then raced competitively in St. Moritz and continued her momentum in St. Anton, where she finished sixth in her first World Cup downhill race after her comeback.

Though her World Cup journey was rocky due to minor injuries, Vonn persevered and concluded her season with a silver finish in the Super-G, her first podium in seven years. Following that, she was at the helm of proceedings at the Laureus Sports Awards 2025.

In her recent post, she attended the Time's event as her friend and author, Amy Griffin, made it to the 100 most influential list. The 82-time World Cup winner turned heads in a black bodycon dress while her friend complemented her in a beige blingy outfit.

"So proud of my friend @amygriffin for being on the @time 100 most influential list! Her book #TheTell was courageous to say the least, and impacted so many people. There is nothing this woman can’t do!!"

She was joined by former gymnast Aly Raisman and the most decorated gymnast, Simone Biles, on the red carpet. American actress Blake Lively also shared a frame with the alpine skier.

Vonn won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award and the United States Olympic Committee's Sportswoman of the Year in 2011.

Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known about her first spring training camp in a decade

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Super G - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn was forced to retire in 2019 after suffering from a string of injuries. However, she has always been vocal about achieving more in alpine skiing, the reason why she returned to the 2024/25 World Cup season in the build-up to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina.

Soon after the World Cup season concluded, Vonn took the slopes in Italy for the spring training camp. Expressing her feelings, she wrote:

"Spring training camp ✔️ this is probably the first time I’ve been able do to a spring camp in over 10 years…. I’ve never been healthy enough at this time of year to do it… my how things have changed!! Thank you @visit_schwemmalm for the insane training and @dominikparisfor letting us train in your town and inviting us into your home. Your trophy case is nuts! There’s too many Kitzbühel trophies to count! Made a lot of progress with my equipment so I feel good heading into the summer training block. Now it’s time to get jacked in the gym!! LFG."

The 40-year-old won the downhill gold at the 2010 Winter Olympics, the first for an American woman skier.

