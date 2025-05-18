Amid skiing break, Lindsey Vonn celebrates model friend Ashley Graham’s milestone during short NYC trip

Legendary alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn hailed her model friend Ashley Graham's success during her recent trip to New York City. The three-time Olympic medalist also shared her elation for her weekend trip through an Instagram post.

On a previous weekend trip to Miami, Vonn had attended a Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami CF and the New York Red Bulls. She also helped conduct the coin toss ceremony and met with soccer legend Lionel Messi.

The skier also presented the trophies to the top three racers of the F1 Academy Race at the Miami Grand Prix and spoke at the Women Drive panel discussion, which featured women's representation in sports.

Through a recent Instagram post, Lindsey Vonn expressed her elation at meeting her friends while she was in New York City for work. Furthermore, she also shared admiration for model and television presenter Ashley Graham while celebrating her Broadway success. The athlete wrote:

"Quick weekend trip to NYC!! Was in town for work but luckily got to spend some quality time with friends, biked around the city in my heels 👠 and saw @ashleygraham on Broadway!!! So so proud of you Ash!! ❤️"

Lindsey Vonn has also been nominated to the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team for the 2025-26 season. As per U.S. Ski & Snowboard's announcement, 49 athletes have been nominated.

Pending the athletes' acceptance and compliance with team expectations as per the criteria, they will be officially named to the team in September 2025.

Apart from her Olympic feats, Vonn has clinched two gold medals, three silver medals, and three bronze medals at the World Championships.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her first season after returning from retirement

Lindsey Vonn returned to the sport in December 2024 after retiring in 2019, due to injuries. In her interview with CNN on May 6, 2025, the elite competitive alpine ski racer reflected on her first season after retirement.

“I’ve never had so many different variables in one season, and I felt like every weekend it was something new, some new challenge was just being thrown at me. And sometimes, I felt like I was beat down and it was hard to find the motivation because I was doing this because I love ski racing, but at times this season, it felt like it was insurmountable.”

She became the oldest woman in history to clinch a silver medal in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in the Super-G race event.

