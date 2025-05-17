Amid skiing downtime, Lindsey Vonn drops 2-word reaction to morning gym training

American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn recently dropped her reaction to undertaking a training session in the gym. Vonn, who is currently enjoying an off-season, is widely regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time. She is coming off the back of a podium finish in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho, finishing second. It was her last race of the season.

Vonn first made her breakthrough at Italy’s Trofeo Topolino in 1999, where she made her international debut, aged 14. She would go on to have a historic season during 2007-08, where she managed to win six World Cup races and also won her first overall World Cup title. Vonn retired from competitive skiing in 2019, but made her comeback in 2025 after undergoing knee replacement surgery.

In a story shared on Instagram, Vonn revealed how her latest training session in the gym went, writing:

"Morning grind..."

Still taken from Vonn's Instagram (Source: @lindseyvonn/Instagram)

Vonn appears to be training hard even during her off-season, which showcases her dedication to the sport despite suffering many injuries throughout her career. She has made a lot of public appearances recently and was the host of the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid.

Lindsey Vonn never expected to make her comeback to competitive skiing in 2025

Vonn at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Super G - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn recently revealed how she never expected to come out of retirement and compete in skiing. Vonn, who made her comeback to the sport in 2025, retired due to suffering many injuries. After undergoing partial knee replacement surgery in April 2024, she made her comeback and also earned a podium finish at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

In an interview at the Laureus Sports Awards in Madrid, Vonn revealed how her knee surgery helped her make a comeback. She said (via CNN.com):

“Never in a million years would I have ever expected to be back here. I mean, when I saw you last, it was emotional because I was ending my career and that was it. That was the end, and I definitely wish that it hadn’t been the end because I love skiing and it’s always been my passion since I was a kid, but my body was no longer cooperating."

“Thankfully with this partial knee replacement, now I’m lucky enough to have the chance again – and, hopefully, another Olympics next year.”

Lindsey Vonn is hoping to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, which begins in February 2026.

