Lindsey Vonn revealed her favorite sports moment that she had on her camera roll. The American Alpine skier shared how skiing with Roger Federer was the most memorable moment for her and rated it as her favorite moment in her latest appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Vonn shocked the world when she announced that she would be coming out of retirement after nearly six years to compete in the Alpine skiing circuit with the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games in mind. Despite an initial struggle, she managed to register a podium finish in the Super G at the season finals in March 2025.
Since then, Lindsey Vonn continued her training as well as made multiple appearances in major events, which included the Laureus Sports Award, where she presented the award of Sportswoman of the Year to Simone Biles. She then made an appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and shared highlights of her trip on Instagram. Vonn met Lionel Messi during an Inter Miami FC match, as well as extended her support to women's sports at the F1 academy.
During her appearance at the Miami Grand Prix, Vonn answered a question about her favorite sports moment that is a part of her camera roll. Vonn shared that the video of her skiing with Federer back in February 2024 was her favorite moment. She revealed that it was something that had been on her bucket list for a long time.
"My favorite video is probably me skiing with Roger Federer. That was bucket list, that was great. You know," she said.
Lindsey Vonn on being inspired by Roger Federer
Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt note on Instagram after receiving the opportunity to ski with Roger Federer. Vonn shared how she has been inspired by the legendary tennis player for a very long time in multiple aspects, like sportsmanship and philanthropy.
Vonn thanked Roger Federer for taking his time and skiing with her as he enjoyed his retirement.
"I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years. Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger," she wrote.
"Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life!" she added.
The American Alpine skier hoped to inspire the upcoming generation and create a long-lasting impact through her pursuits on and off the skiing slopes.
