Lindsey Vonn revealed her favorite sports moment that she had on her camera roll. The American Alpine skier shared how skiing with Roger Federer was the most memorable moment for her and rated it as her favorite moment in her latest appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Ad

Vonn shocked the world when she announced that she would be coming out of retirement after nearly six years to compete in the Alpine skiing circuit with the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic Games in mind. Despite an initial struggle, she managed to register a podium finish in the Super G at the season finals in March 2025.

Since then, Lindsey Vonn continued her training as well as made multiple appearances in major events, which included the Laureus Sports Award, where she presented the award of Sportswoman of the Year to Simone Biles. She then made an appearance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix and shared highlights of her trip on Instagram. Vonn met Lionel Messi during an Inter Miami FC match, as well as extended her support to women's sports at the F1 academy.

Ad

Trending

During her appearance at the Miami Grand Prix, Vonn answered a question about her favorite sports moment that is a part of her camera roll. Vonn shared that the video of her skiing with Federer back in February 2024 was her favorite moment. She revealed that it was something that had been on her bucket list for a long time.

"My favorite video is probably me skiing with Roger Federer. That was bucket list, that was great. You know," she said.

Ad

Ad

Lindsey Vonn on being inspired by Roger Federer

2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt note on Instagram after receiving the opportunity to ski with Roger Federer. Vonn shared how she has been inspired by the legendary tennis player for a very long time in multiple aspects, like sportsmanship and philanthropy.

Ad

Vonn thanked Roger Federer for taking his time and skiing with her as he enjoyed his retirement.

"I have admired Roger as an athlete, philanthropist and incredible champion for so many years. Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger," she wrote.

"Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life!" she added.

The American Alpine skier hoped to inspire the upcoming generation and create a long-lasting impact through her pursuits on and off the skiing slopes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins