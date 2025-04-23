Lindsey Vonn breaks intense sweat in gym after returning from Laureus Sports Awards

Legendary alpine skier, Lindsey Vonn, recently shared glimpses of her intense workout session through her Instagram story. She returned to her practice after notably hosting the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards, which took place in Madrid, Spain.

The three-time Olympic medalist had hosted the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards in 2022 and once again took the helm in 2025. In 2011, Lindsey Vonn received the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award for her distinguished contributions to the sport of alpine skiing. In 2019, the skier was honoured with the Laureus Spirit of Sport Award.

Through her Instagram story, the eight-time World Championships medalist shared her latest intense workout session. Vonn was clad in black workout clothes and shared a glimpse of accumulated sweat on the mat due to her exercising on a stationary bike. She captioned it:

"Straight to the gym...💧"

Screenshots of Lindsey Vonn's Instagram stories | Credits: IG/lindseyvonn

Apart from her Olympic and World Championship feats, she has won 20 World Cup globes: four overall globes, eight downhill globes, five super-G globes and three combined globes. The four-time Olympian has also won two silver medals and a bronze at the World Junior Championships.

Lindsey Vonn reflects on her aspirations and competing without pressure

Lindsey Vonn at the Winter Olympics Preview Round Table - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

Lindsey Vonn has become one of the most prominent competitive alpine skiers of all time. She has amassed multiple awards and records throughout her notable career. The skier also became the oldest woman in history to clinch a silver medal at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in the Super-G event at Sun Valley, Idaho.

During her interview with Sports Illustrated in February 2025, she shared her thoughts on her unchanged ambitions and competing without expectations. Vonn said:

"I mean, sometimes people’s perception of me changed. My perception of myself never has. I’m still the same little girl who wanted to be a ski racer and wanted to be an Olympian."

She continued:

"Maybe now, I’m just a little bit more myself; I don’t have the expectations or outside pressure I might have felt more before. People see this in my face. I’m having such a great time. I’m laughing. I’m smiling. And some of that is a weight that’s been lifted off of me."

In 2011, Vonn received the Sportswoman of the Year award from the United States Olympic Committee.

