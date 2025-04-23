"Pretty proud" - Lindsey Vonn gets 100% real about her natural hair

Lindsey Vonn beamed with pride as she revealed that the hair she flaunted at the Laureus Sports Awards was 100% natural while several people mistook it to be hair extensions. Vonn was present at the prestigious event as a host on April 21, 2025.

Lindsey Vonn, the 82-time World Cup winner came out of retirement to compete at the 2024/25 World Cup circuit. Vonn's World Cup run was marred by minor injuries, leading to couple of underwhelming finishes but the 40-year-old persevered. She concluded the season with a silver finish in the Super-G in the finals in Sun Valley,Idaho, making her first World Cup podium in seven years.

Following the stint, Vonn graced the Laureus Sports Awards night as the host on April 21, 2025. The 2011 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year turned up glmour in a black suit and her blonde tresses.

In her recent Instagram story, she recalled that people at the award night wondered whether she had hair extensions. Clarifying that her hair was 100% natural and free from botox and fillers, she said:

"A lot of people asked if I had hair extensions in.. NOPE! That's all my hair! Pretty proud. 100% natural. No Botox. No fillers. Just 100% ME!"

Lindsey Vonn gets real about her hair; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Before she was at the helm of the proceedings on the award night, Lindsey Vonn expressed excitement on her Instagram story, writing:

""Excited to be a host for the @laureussport awards Monday in Madrid"

Simone Biles, who achieved massive success by winning three golds and a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a disappointing stint at 2021 Tokyo, bagged the Sportswoman of the Year honor in the 2025 Laureus Awards edition. Multiple world record-breaker pole vaulter, Mondo Duplantis won the Sportsman of the Year.

Lindsey Vonn got real about how skiing has impacted her life

Vonn looks on at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Super G - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn was at the top of her skiing game till 2019. Though she was forced to retired after suffering a string of injuries, the 40-year-old never gave up on her dreams, thus overturning retirement after six years to compete at the 2024/25 World Cup.

In a recent interview with Esquire Magazine, the alpine skier shared that the skiing journey she resumed in 2024 was not pressurizing for her.

"When I opened this door, to the comeback, I felt like it was not really a new chapter but an entirely new book. I feel no expectation. I feel no pressure.”

Speaking about how her sport has been massively impactful in her life, she said:

"Skiing has given me everything in my life, and it’s also taken almost everything. It’s interesting that I love something so much that has hurt me so much. It’s my first love. I’m not looking to be married to it. I’m just looking to have it be in my life in a way that makes me happy."

Lindsey Vonn was the first American woman to win the downhill gold at the Olympics in 2010. She also beat Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark's record with her 20th Crystal Globe title win in 2016.

