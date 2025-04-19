Lindsey Vonn gears up for Laureus Sports Awards role after impressive 2024-25 comeback season

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently made her feelings known for her new role at the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards, scheduled to take place on April 21. Several other prominent sports stars across various disciplines, such as Rafael Nadal, will also be gracing the floors of the ceremony.
Top award nominees from the event will include gymnastics great, Simone Biles, four-time Grand Slam champion, Carlos Alcaraz, and Mondo Duplantis. Vonn, another sporting great from her discipline, will be at the helm of the proceedings of this ceremony after her impressive comeback 2024-25 season, where she also bagged a second-place finish in Sun Valley (Super-G).
Laureus' Instagram handle shared a post announcing the presence of the 40-year-old at the prestigious award ceremony. Vonn shared this post on her stories and expressed excitement to be a part of this event in the Spanish capital. She remarked:
"Excited to be a host for the @laureussport awards Monday in Madrid"
Vonn herself is a member of the Laureus Academy and was the recipient of its Spirit of Sport Award, six years ago in 2019.
Lindsey Vonn talks about how skiing contributed to her life
Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts on her equation with skiing, a discipline that has made her a notable sports icon across the globe. Across her prolonged career, Vonn has been successful in several major tournaments she has competed in, including Junior Worlds, Olympics, etc.
In an interview after the conclusion of her first skiing season after her comeback, Vonn attributed everything she has in her career to the sport. Additionally, she also mentioned that it is a very 'interesting' situation for her as the sport she loves has also taken a lot of toll on her life. She said (via Esquire):
"When I opened this door, to the comeback, I felt like it was not really a new chapter but an entirely new book. Skiing has given me everything in my life and it’s also taken almost everything. It’s interesting that I love something so much that has hurt me so much. It’s my first love. I’m not looking to be married to it. I’m just looking to have it be in my life in a way that makes me happy."
Commenting on the 2026 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn shared that she was disappointed in 2019 after she had to retire without taking to the slopes in Milano Cortina.