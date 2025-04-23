"Proud to celebrate Simone Biles"- Lindsey Vonn pens heartfelt note after presenting Laureus honor to gymnast

American ski racer Lindsey Vonn shared a heartfelt note for Simone Biles after she presented the gymnast with the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award for 2025. Vonn served as the host of the Laureus Awards in Madrid. In 2021, Vonn was invited to become a member of the Laureus Academy, which she accepted.

The award she presented to Simone Biles was the gymnast's fourth Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award, equalling Serena Williams' record. Biles' award only added to her already decorated career.

Lindsey Vonn shared a heartfelt note about Biles on Instagram, where she wrote:

"It was an honor to present the Laureus for Sportswoman of the Year to the 🐐 goat @simonebiles. Her impact goes far beyond gymnastics - she’s a true champion for women in sport and for mental health and someone who has inspired me many, many times. Her performance in Paris pushed the limits of what others believed was impossible in gymnastics. Simone is one of the greatest athletes of all time, not just the goat of gymnastics!

"Proud to celebrate her and so many inspiring stories from across the sporting world at this year’s @laureussport awards. 💫"

Lindsey Vonn has also won a Laureus Award, bagging the Laureus Spirit of Sport Award in 2019 when she announced her retirement. Since then, she has made her comeback to competitive skiing.

Lindsey Vonn is regarded as one of the greatest alpine skiers of all-time

Lindsey Vonn marked her comeback with a podium finish at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Source: Getty

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn first started skiing at the age of three with her father and grandfather in Minnesota. Fast forward a few years, and she made her Olympic debut at the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002 at the age of 17.

Vonn was destined for greatness because she went on to accomplish numerous feats following her debut. She eventually became the woman with the most World Cup victories (82) until Mikaela Shiffrin surpassed it in 2023. She has now racked up 3 Olympic medals, 8 World Championship medals and 20 World Cup globes.

Vonn set multiple records, won numerous medals and eventually announced her retirement in 2019 due to too many injuries. With nothing more to accomplish, Vonn looked set to retire as one of skiing's greatest ever. But then, in November 2024, Vonn suprisingly announced her return to competitive skiing.

After a successful knee replacement surgery, Vonn had decided to return to compete in order to make it to the Milan Winter Olympics in 2026. Few would've predicted that she would be skiing at the moment - but she's proved all her naysayers wrong by achieving a World Cup podium finish at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

