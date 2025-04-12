"They acting like they don't even f*cking know each other" — Dana White reacts to Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner's awkward kiss cam moment

On Friday, April 11, Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner were seen at Adin Ross' Brand Kick boxing event. An awkward moment took place when the duo appeared on the kiss cam. Both Ice and Sauce seemed like they were trying to ignore each other. The rapper even turned around and laughed.

A commentator could be heard saying:

"Go for the cheek bro!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

While another commentator asked if Sauce was the boyfriend, Dana White, who was also present on the panel, reacted and said:

"They're acting like they don't even f*cking know each other. Like they're f*cking devastated that the kiss cam was on."

The video amassed a huge number of reactions online after going viral on social media. For those unversed, Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner had been spotted together several times lately, sparking dating rumors. Ice, however, had never addressed or confirmed them.

Just last month, Sauce Gardner shared a bunch of photos of himself along with Ice on Instagram. This further caused netizens to question their relationship. According to reports by The New York Post, in February, they were seen together on an escalator with her security.

According to TMZ, they also attended Druski’s Coulda Been Love YouTube series premiere party together. In March, Ice Spice and Sauce went to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together. Last year in September, the rapper attended the Jets’ home opener against the Patriots.

The New York Post on April 2, 2025, added that she posed for pictures with the team's owner, Woody Johnson, and his spouse, Suzanne.

Ice Spice was previously rumored to have been dating RIOT USA and King Cid

In January 2024, fans speculated that Ice Spice was dating a YouTuber named King Cid. The rumors began after a statement that she made in October 2023 about her dating life. In an interview, she told The Los Angeles Times on October 12, 2023, that she was seeing someone.

Later in January, photos of the duo popped up, fuelling the rumors, as reported by Harper's Bazaar on May 1, 2024.

Expand Tweet

In April 2024, a singer named Baby Storme took to X and claimed that she was once Ice Spice's best friend. The alleged former best friend accused Ice of dating RIOT USA with another rapper, Lil Tjay. She even made references to Ice's 2023 track Gangsta Boo.

Then, in July the same year, the rapper was rumored to be paired up with Central Cee, according to Elle, reported on July 5, 2024. The two, however, never confirmed that they were dating. In October 2023, Cee spoke about Ice in an interview with Complex Magazine, where he said:

"She reminds me of me a bit. She’s cool innit. Humble, down to earth, don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff, but knows how to play the game. You can hear that in the music, and see that in the moves that she makes, and I appreciate that..."

Ice Spice and Central Cee at the Wireless Festival 2024 - Source: Getty

In the same month, Ice confirmed that the relationship with Central Cee was completely platonic and that they were nothing more than friends.

Despite the numerous speculations and rumors about Ice Spice's dating life, no confirmed reports about the same have been found.

