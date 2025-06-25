"I had a similar experience"— Perez Hilton relates to Serena Kerrigan about an experience involving Taylor Swift that left her 'mortified'

On the June 23 episode of iHeart's Casual Chaos podcast, influencer Serena Kerrigan shared an embarrassing moment from her meeting with Taylor Swift, when she tried to gift her dating card game to the pop star. In her candid conversation, she said that when she tried to offer her the date card game to Taylor Swift, the singer "rejected" it.

Ad

Pop culture commentator Perez Hilton has now commented on it in his blog. Hilton also shared his blog in a post on X on June 25 and revealed that he had been in a similar situation once.

"I had a similar experience when I tried to get #TaylorSwift to listen to a song! 🤣 True story (of mine)!" Hilton wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the podcast interview, Serena Kerrigan said that although Taylor Swift's response was completely understandable and "sweet," she was "mortified" at the time. Hilton, in his blog, discussed the influencer's experience with the singer in detail.

Hilton said that Swift's security must have instructed her not to accept boxes from a stranger. Perez Hilton also remarked that it's not a loss for Kerrigan, as her card game is gaining headlines now.

Ad

"Hey, and lots of outlets are now mentioning her card game, Let’s F**king Date. So who’s the sad failure now, right?" Hilton wrote.

When Serena Kerrigan attempted to gift her card game to Taylor Swift

Ad

In the Monday episode of Casual Chaos, the host asked the influencer to share the craziest thing she's ever done "for the plot." In her response, Serena Kerrigan narrated her awkward encounter with Taylor Swift. She revealed that she recently went to a restaurant, and then she found out that Taylor was coming there.

She said that she decided to introduce herself to Swift with her dating card game Let’s F***ing Date. She recalled that her boyfriend sent a pack of her cards immediately.

Ad

"So Felix [Kerrigan's boyfriend] was at home, and he put my card game in an Uber package. I left the restaurant. Millions of paparazzi, fans were already waiting outside. So I was like, ‘OK, she’s here.’ I grabbed the card game and I’m sitting there," Kerrigan said.

Serena Kerrigan recalled that she saw Taylor Swift, her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds coming out. She said she waited until Swift passed by her.

Ad

“I literally was like, ‘Hi, I’m such a fan. And I created this card game. I think you would really love it.’ And she literally looked at it and she goes, ‘Oh, my God, thank you so much. But no, thank you. But thank you.' Think, like, it was so sweet. If she started taking things from fans, she'd probably be dead. Like, I think it would be too much. It could have been like poison," she further said.

Ad

Ad

She said that she has kept the card that Swift "rejected" with her and will share it with Taylor Swift when they meet. She added that although she was "mortified," she took the rejection in a positive way.

“I was so scared. Even afterwards, I obviously felt about, like, ‘Oh my god, rejection.’ But I was like, ‘Wait, this was literally so sick.’ And like, we interacted. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take. I’m so glad that I did it.” Serena Kerrigan added.

Ad

On May 18, Serena Kerrigan posted a clip from her encounter with Taylor Swift on her Instagram account. The card game Let’s F***ing Date has a separate Instagram page where interested people can learn more about it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More