"That was some shade on Amber Heard"—Perez Hilton reacts to Johnny Depp's latest comments on his legal battle with ex-wife

On June 23, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared insights into Johnny Depp's remarks about his ex-wife Amber Heard in a recent interview. Hilton reacted to Depp's conversation with The Sunday Times, published on June 22, 2025, in which the actor opened up about the legal battle and its intense media coverage.

Seemingly taking a dig at Heard, Depp expressed that he wasn't nervous the night before the trial in Virginia, saying:

"So the night before the trial in Virginia, I didn’t feel nervous. If you don’t have to memorize lines, if you’re just speaking the truth? Roll the dice."

Reviewing Depp's apparent jab at the Aquaman actress, Perez Hilton remarked:

Trending

"That was some shade at Amber Heard, whom proven on the witness stand in Virginia, lied, and had to keep her lies straight."

For the unversed, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in a high-profile trial from April 11 to June 1, 2022, after Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, and she responded with a countersuit. Depp ultimately won the defamation case and was awarded $15 million for compensatory and punitive damages, as reported by People Magazine.

Meanwhile, Heard won one of three counterclaims and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages after the verdict was reached on June 1, 2022. The six-week-long trial was live-streamed on YouTube, fueling intense debate and discussion online.

During the recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Blow actor explained that the situation with Heard had gone out of control to the point where he had to "semi-eviscerate" himself. Depp added that he knew the "fiction pawned around the f****ng globe" wouldn't fade away, despite being told by others that it would.

He felt that if he didn't stand up for himself, it would be portrayed as if he had committed the acts he was accused of.

"And my kids will have to live with it. Their kids. Kids that I’ve met in hospitals," Depp added.

Depp said that he knew it wouldn't be easy, but he didn't care, and he was determined to move forward.

"None of this was going be easy, but I didn’t care. I thought, 'I'll fight until the bitter f****ng end.' And if I end up pumping gas? That's all right. I've done that before," Johnny Depp added.

"Amber Heard is not the only person he is salty with" — Perez Hilton on Johnny Depp's betrayal by close ones

Johnny Depp departs outside court during the trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 27, 2022. (Image via Getty)

Perez Hilton further remarked on Johnny Depp's claims of betrayal by his close ones during his trial.

"Amber Heard is not the only person he is salty with," Hilton stated.

In The Sunday Times interview, Depp shared that despite being "weird," his loyalty is unquestionable. He mentioned how he worked with an agent for 30 years who eventually turned against him during the trial, speaking about how "difficult" he was.

"That’s death by confetti, these fake motherf***ers who lie to you, celebrate you, say all sorts of horror behind your back, yet keep the money — that confetti machine going — because what do they want? Dough," he said.

Johnny Depp stated that he particularly felt betrayed by "three" individuals who did him "dirty." These people were close enough to him to be at his kids' birthday parties and play with them.

"And, look, I understand people who could not stand up [for me], because the most frightening thing to them was making the right choice. I was pre-#MeToo. I was like a crash test dummy for #MeToo. It was before Harvey Weinstein," Depp added.

Born on June 9, 1963, Johnny Depp is best known for his iconic roles in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and Edward Scissorhands. After winning his defamation lawsuit in 2022, Depp is set to return to Hollywood with his upcoming film Day Drinker, co-starring Penelope Cruz. The action thriller is set to release next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More