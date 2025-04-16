"Easier is not the word"- When Johnny Depp revealed how his on-screen characters helped him stay away from insecurity

Johnny Depp made headlines on April 14 with his unexpected return to Hollywood in the Lionsgate film Day Drinker, sporting a dramatically different look. With long salt-and-pepper hair, a bushy gray beard, and colored lenses masking his brown eyes, his appearance has sparked curiosity among fans.

Ad

Depp has previously spoken about how taking on new looks helps him explore characters more deeply—something he mentioned in a 2014 interview titled 'Johnny Depp on his biggest insecurity' with YouTube host Kjersti Flaa.

Changing his look completely for a film is nothing new for Johnny Depp, as anyone familiar with his work knows. After getting his break with Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984, Depp has surprised audiences with the range of characters he has embodied.

Ad

Trending

His work in films such as Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Black Mass, and many more has allowed him to show off his range as an actor.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Famous for portraying Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Johnny Depp has commented on the importance of dressing up, saying:

“For me it has always been easier… well, easier is not the word… more comfortable to hide in a character.”

Ad

Johnny Depp opened up about being a shy person

Ad

During the promotional tour of his film Transcendence in 2014, Depp appeared for an interview with journalist Kjersti Flaa. The interview clip, reposted by the journalist in 2022, shows Depp being asked if it is easier to get into a role when dressed up in the character's costume.

“It's easier to lose yourself when you (are in costume). Like, for example, when you are in a period film and the costume makes you change your posture- makes you stand a certain way, makes you feel a certain way, so it's like being wrapped up in the character's skin,” he stated.

Ad

Continued Depp, later adding:

“It's always more difficult when you're playing something that's closer to you, I think. I am very shy. If I can be accused of anything at all it's I'm not the most outgoing and boisterous of people. I'm pretty shy.”

Flaa noted that Depp had a reputation for being loved by both kids and adults. Other actors believed that it was on account of him being cool, mysterious, magical, and, as actor Morgan Freeman apparently suggested, a little bit off. Depp, laughing, acknowledged being off before showering praise on his Transcendence co-stars Freeman, Rebecca Hall, and Paul Bettany.

Ad

Johnny Depp’s upcoming film

Ad

Day Drinker, the film in production starring Johnny Depp, tells the story of a private yacht bartender encountering a mysterious guest and getting entangled with another criminal figure in an unforeseen way. Depp is reunited in the film with his Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides co-star Penelope Cruz. The duo has previously also starred in Blow and Murder on the Orient Express.

Directed by Marc Webb, Day Drinker is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road, Adam Kolbrenner, and Zach Dean. The film is executive produced by 30WEST, with Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, Daniel Steinman, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Sam Sarkar, Webb, Eric Sherman, Sarah Hong, Scott LaStaiti, Christopher Woodrow, Connor DiGregorio, and Adrián Guerra joining as executive producers.

Ad

Apart from Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz, the film boasts a large ensemble cast that includes Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Arón Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle. The production of Day Drinker is set to begin in Spain this year. However, the date and additional details on the film’s release are yet to be announced.

Check in for more updates on Day Drinker starring Johnny Depp.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More