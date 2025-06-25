"Don't eff this up, jury": Perez Hilton implores jury to act as Diddy allegedly seen dancing while watching "freak-off" clips in court

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on the latest reports of the courtroom proceedings in the ongoing criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. On June 25, 2025, Hilton took to X with a pointed five-word tweet aimed directly at the jury, imploring them to act.

"Don’t eff this up, jury!!" he wrote.

The tweet was linked to an article on Hilton’s website, where he offered a deeper dive into the courtroom events on June 23, 2025. According to the PBS report dated June 23, federal prosecutors on Monday showed jurors more videos of the drug-fueled s*x marathons at the center of allegations that could put the rapper behind bars for life.

Referring to this courtroom proceeding, Hilton expressed disbelief over Diddy’s alleged demeanor as he stated that the rapper was reportedly caught dancing while the jury watched his "freak-off" clips in court.

"The jury was being shown videos from late 2021 and 2022. Diddy apparently got to listen in, getting headphones like the jurors and judge. And apparently there was music playing in the background of the clips because it was reported by DailyMail.com journalists inside the courtroom that he DANCED!" Hilton wrote.

Hilton added that Diddy was allegedly seen "bopping his head and really vibing to the music" playing in "his alleged sex trafficking" videos. The podcaster also wrote that the rapper allegedly craned his neck to try to see the screen showing the video on the prosecution’s table.

"Wow. Not even subtle about it. He did wear sunglasses so no one could see the reaction to the material in his eyes — but that doesn’t help when your whole body starts moving. Yeesh," Hilton added.

Jurors view graphic “freak-off” videos in Diddy's criminal trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs (Image via Getty Images)

As the prosecution neared the end of its sex trafficking case against Diddy, federal prosecutors, on June 23, 2025, showed jurors more graphic video footage of the drug-fueled s*x marathons at the center of the charges. According to the PBS News report, jurors watched nearly 20 minutes of footage from the so-called “freak-offs” allegedly orchestrated and filmed by Combs.

These clips—recorded in 2021 and 2022—allegedly included scenes involving one of Combs’ accusers, identified by the pseudonym “Jane,” along with male s*x workers and Combs himself.

Jane, referred to in the indictment as "Victim-2," had previously testified for six days—the longest of any witness—detailing her three-year relationship with Combs and the coercion she said she endured.

According to an ABC News report dated June 25, 2025, she had detailed how Diddy’s “freak-offs” lasted up to three days, during which she was expected to have s*x with as many as three other men, in addition to Combs. As per ABC News, she said:

"I couldn’t do it sober. I needed the drugs to get through it."

This wasn’t the first time jurors had seen Diddy’s orchestrated “freak-off” footage.

On June 16, 2025, prosecutors had shown jurors a two-minute clip from 2012 and 2014 involving Combs, his then-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, and a male s*x worker, as per an Associated Press report dated June 17, 2025.

Cassie, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, had previously testified that she was coerced into participating in hundreds of such events throughout their relationship, as per the Associated Press report.

On June 16, 2025, jurors viewed video excerpts recovered from a cell phone tied to a Combs-linked account—reportedly turned over by Cassie herself. These clips dated back to October 14, 2012, when Combs had allegedly booked a room at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan under the alias “Frank Black.”

Additional footage was shown from October 20, 2012, and December 4, 2014. Though collectively only several minutes long, the videos reportedly gave jurors a direct view of the encounters they had previously only heard about through witness testimony. Until then, they had only seen still images of the "freak offs" from the recordings.

As per the Associated Press report, at least one juror visibly winced while watching the footage. However, most jurors maintained a neutral demeanor. To preserve courtroom decorum, jurors were all provided headsets. This allowed them to view the explicit footage privately, without exposing the public or media to its content.

As per NPR, Diddy is currently undergoing trial for charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces up to life in prison if convicted.

