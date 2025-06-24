Inside Diddy trial: Prosecution expected to rest its case today after over seven weeks of presenting evidence & witness testimony

On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, as Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial continues in its seventh week, the prosecution is expected to rest its case after the testimony and cross-examination of its final witness, the Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Joseph Cerciello.

As per CNN, Cerciello is being questioned by defense attorney Teny Geragos, who brought up text messages exchanged between the rapper's ex-girlfriend "Jane" and "Sly," an entertainer whom Combs hired for a "hotel night" with Jane in December 2021.

Jane reportedly asked Sly to meet her one of the nights. When Sly said he was occupied with Christmas preparations with his family, Jane suggested that he make a day trip out of it. The conversation contrasted with Jane's testimony, in which she said that she only exchanged explicit messages with Sly on Diddy's instruction.

Geragos also went over another text exchange from April 2022, between Diddy and Jane. As per CNN, the exchange took place before the couple met with a different entertainer, called "Leo." In his text to Jane, Combs said that he had been having "crazy fantasies" about Leo and her, to which Jane reportedly responded:

"Baby I wanna make love to you I haven't selfishly had you to myself for 5 months. I'm fine with the other stuff but I really just need you right now."

Diddy allegedly complied by saying, "Ok whatever you want," before asking her if Leo would be free once they spent "some one on one time." Following their meeting with Leo, Jane texted Combs again, saying that she was "still thinking about [Diddy] loving all over [her]," as per the news outlet.

Messages reveal that Diddy asked Jane to hide "hotel night" from Kristina Khorram

A text exchange that Teny Geragos reviewed during Tuesday's cross-examination reportedly took place in January 2023, where it appeared that Diddy and Jane were coordinating a "hotel night" without letting the Victory rapper's staff know about it, as per CNN.

While planning the event, Combs reportedly wrote to Jane if he could "walk in on" her and Paul, as he "would like that." After Jane replied with an affirmative, she asked Combs what time the entertainer should arrive, to which he wrote 9:30 so Paul didn’t run into anyone.

According to CNN, in another exchange that took place three months later in April 2023, Combs asked Jane to find a location for their "hotel night," as he didn't want his then-chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, whom he called KK, to know about it. The text reportedly read:

"I can't have KK know damn."

Jane then picked up new outfits and arranged for an "entertainer" to meet them. When the Last Night rapper asked if she was in the mood, Jane said she was, as per the outlet. A little later, Combs allegedly asked her if she got pills and to "hit [him] when [the] coast [was] clear." To that, Jane replied that "Joey [was] gone and Italian [was] pulling up."

According to CNN, the text message exchanges reviewed by Geragos were an attempt to establish that any s*xually explicit activity that took place between Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, involving another entertainer, was mutually agreed upon and not coerced, as the prosecution had established.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, can face life imprisonment if convicted at the end of the trial.

