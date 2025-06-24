Did Diddy call himself "Diddler"? Rapper's Venmo handle explored 

The ongoing sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly revealed that the rapper named himself "Diddler" on the mobile payment service app Venmo. This was disclosed during the testimony of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Joseph Cerciello on June 23, 2025.

On Thursday, the prosecution questioned Cerciello about the rapper's financial records. The special agent testified that "Jane," Diddy's former girlfriend and the alleged victim of his s*x crimes, reached out to a male escort named Cabral Williams with the message "slide Diddler," seemingly referring to a Venmo payment.

Inner City Press @innercitypress LINK AUSA: What's this? Agent Cerciello: Financial record notes, Jane to Cabral Williams, "slide Diddler." AUSA: Play Combs' voice message to Paul Arthur. [Combs' voice: Hit me up when you close] AUSA: What does Jane text to Cabral? Cerciello: So h*rny need to see you

For the uninitiated, Diddy's nickname "The Diddler" trended on X after Homeland Security raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March 2024, as reported by XXL Magazine. The raids came in the aftermath of his multiple sexual assault and abuse lawsuits, including the ones from Cassie Ventura, his former partner, in November 2023, and producer Lil Rod in February 2024.

The nickname emerged due to the various s*xual assault allegations the rapper faced. The word "diddle" has multiple connotations. According to Collins Dictionary, it is slang for "to move back and forth jerkily or rapidly" or "to have s*xual intercourse with."

Diddy's nickname might also be a reference to the Batman villain The Riddler. According to GQ's article, published in October 2022, the rapper had dressed as the DC Comics villain Joker for Halloween that year. He also dressed as Batman during Halloween the following year.

Closing statements at Diddy's trial expected on Thursday

The attorneys overseeing Diddy's trial are expected to provide closing statements on June 26, 2025. The prosecution rested its case on June 23 with the testimony of Special Agent Joseph Cerciello, and his cross-questioning, held by defense attorney Teny Geragos, began that afternoon.

During Cerciello's testimony, the jury saw several text messages, hotel bills, and flight plans relating to Combs, his staff, "Jane," and male escorts. According to USA Today, the paper trail also revealed various Zelle and Venmo payments from "Jane" to a woman named Bridget, who reportedly worked for the escort service Cowboys for Angels.

Jurors also watched several explicit clips of the "freak-offs" or "hotel nights," which showed Jane and the escorts performing various s*xual acts. The rapper was also pictured in some of the footage. The explicit videos were shown to the jury and the witness, who were instructed to use headphones. The gallery and media were prevented from seeing the videos.

According to CNN, Cerciello's cross-examination is expected to wrap up on June 25, following which the defense will reportedly submit some exhibits into evidence. Diddy is not expected to testify during the trial. On June 26, closing arguments are scheduled to begin, with Geragos estimating that they will last at least four hours.

Following this, the jury will go into deliberation to decide on a verdict. A copy of the verdict form was recently circulated on social media, which broke down the various factors and charges the jury must consider before reaching a verdict. Combs faces a life sentence if convicted of racketeering.

Over 30 witnesses testified during the trial

The high-profile trial of Sean Combs began on May 5 with jury selection. Over the weeks, the prosecution brought in over 30 witnesses to substantiate their federal charges of "s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in pr*stitution" against the rapper. The witness list included various celebrities, such as Cassie Ventura, Dawn Richard, and Kid Cudi.

Ventura, a key witness, detailed the alleged abuse and assault she underwent during her decade-long relationship with the rapper across her four-day testimony. Meanwhile, Richard testified that she witnessed Combs abusing Ventura multiple times during their time working together.

Additionally, Cudi, who briefly dated Ventura in 2011, testified that Combs was behind his Porsche being bombed with a Molotov cocktail in 2012. Diddy has denied the federal charges at the time of writing this article.

