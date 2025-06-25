“Baby all is set"— Defense attorney Teny Geragos unveils texts showing "Jane" arranged "hotel night" with Diddy & an "entertainer"

In the latest development of the ongoing criminal trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, defense attorney Teny Geragos unveiled texts from "Jane" before an alleged "hotel night" in May 2023. In these texts, Jane appeared to coordinate plans with Combs, including organizing an "entertainer" for the evening.

According to CNN, after receiving no response to some earlier messages, she followed up with a text that read:

"Baby all is set."

On June 24, 2025, the prosecution officially rested its case following testimony from its 34th and final witness, Homeland Security Investigations special agent Joseph Cerciello. Serving as the prosecution’s summary witness, Cerciello spent 3 days on the stand outlining key pieces of evidence. This includes phone records, text messages, and video footage of alleged “freak offs.”

On his final day of testimony (June 24, 2025), Geragos cross-examined Cerciello, focusing on text messages between Jane and Combs that appeared to contradict her earlier testimony. She introduced another set of messages from the days leading up to the alleged May 2023 "hotel night." In those text messages, Jane contacted an entertainer about his availability to travel to Miami.

Later that day, she messaged him again, instructing him to wait in the lobby. In a follow-up message sent hours later, she thanked him for “coming out” and said she would send payment via Zelle.

As per reports, Jane had previously spent several days on the stand in early June, detailing alleged abuse during her relationship with Diddy. However, according to the New York Times, the defense argued that these texts suggested that Jane was a willing participant in the events she had described as abusive. This reportedly raised questions about her credibility and the consistency of her testimony.

Defense attorney highlights text messages between Jane and Sean "Diddy" Combs to challenge the former’s credibility in the ongoing trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs: (Image via Getty)

In the ongoing criminal trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, defense attorney Teny Geragos resumed her cross-examination of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Joseph Cerciello on June 24, 2025.

During the proceedings, Geragos sought to undermine the credibility of one of Combs’ accusers, identified in court as “Jane.” She introduced a series of text messages Jane exchanged with Combs and other men allegedly involved in Diddy's “freak offs.” Geragos began by reviewing messages between Jane and an entertainer referred to as "Sly", dating back to December 2021.

In one exchange, Jane told Sly she had been thinking about a recent "hotel night" and asked him to send her "something". She further inquired if he could fly out to meet her that night or the next day. However, when Sly responded that he was busy with Christmas preparations, Jane suggested he could come just for the day.

According to CNN, these exchanges appeared to contradict Jane’s earlier testimony. Previously, she claimed she only engaged in sexually explicit communication with Sly under Combs’ direction and while in his presence.

Geragos then turned to messages from early April 2022 between Jane and Combs, sent before an alleged encounter with another entertainer, "Leo." In the texts, Combs wrote that he had been having "crazy fantasies" involving Jane and Leo.

"Baby, I wanna make love to you. I haven’t selfishly had you to myself for 5 months. I’m fine with the other stuff, but I really just need you right now," Jane responded.

Diddy replied to her text with:

"Ok, whatever you want".

He then inquired of Jane whether Leo would be available after they spent some "one-on-one time". Following the alleged encounter, Jane also texted Combs saying she was "thinking" about him, "loving all over" her, complicating the narrative of coercion she had previously described.

The jury was also shown text exchanges from early October 2022 involving Jane, Combs, and a man named "Paul". He was identified as one of the men who regularly participated in the alleged “hotel nights.”

In these texts, Jane asked Paul if he was "ready for some fun tonight" and advised him to arrive after the “butlers” had finished. She told him to wait in the lobby if he got there early.

Geragos next presented records from January 2023 that appeared to show coordinated efforts between Jane and Combs to conceal certain individuals involved in the "hotel nights" from the hotel staff.

In one conversation, Diddy texted Jane:

"Can I walk in on you and Paul? I would like that".

Jane agreed and asked what time she should notify the entertainer. Combs suggested 9:30 so they could avoid hotel staff, following which Jane messaged Paul accordingly.

These communications were part of a larger review by the defense of Jane’s coordination with other individuals ahead of the alleged "hotel nights." This was supported by the summary charts, which were entered into evidence.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently on trial for multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The trial began on May 5, 2025, in the Federal District Court in Lower Manhattan, New York, and could result in a life sentence for him if he is convicted on all counts.

