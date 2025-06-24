What is a Rule 29 motion? Diddy's defense files for rapper's full acquittal, citing lack of evidence after prosecution rests its case

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial has recently witnessed a new development as the prosecution rested its case on June 24, 2025. Diddy’s defense has now filed a motion for the rapper’s full acquittal on all charges, claiming that the prosecution failed to prove the accusations against him.

As per the latest updates from the trial shared by CNN, prosecutors rested their case after Joseph Cerciello’s cross-examination by the defense concluded. Joseph has been a Special Agent for the Homeland Security Investigations.

Notably, Diddy’s defense attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, was the one who filed the motion under Rule 29. According to CNN, a Rule 29 motion is filed in a criminal trial when the prosecution rests its case. The defense argues based on the fact that the government could not present sufficient evidence to the jury members for which the defendant can be convicted.

Trending

Expand Tweet

In case of a Rule 29 motion, the court may decide whether the evidence is sufficient to prevent someone from getting convicted, as stated by the official website of Cornell Law School. However, the defendant can provide evidence if the court dismisses the motion.

Furthermore, the court can reserve its decision on the motion by allowing the trial to continue or submitting the case to the jury. The court can additionally decide the motion based on the evidence at the time the ruling was reserved. It can occur either before the jury returns the verdict or after it returns a guilty verdict or is discharged without a verdict.

Defense attorney opens up on why the prosecutors could not prove their case against Diddy

As mentioned, Alexandra Shapiro filed a defense motion for Sean’s acquittal on the charges. She explained why the prosecutors failed to prove Sean’s alleged crimes. The live updates by CNN stated that the prosecutors could not show that Combs’ employees participated in his alleged crimes independently.

"There’s, at best, thin proof that any of the other employees willingly participated in crimes with and for Mr. Combs," she claimed.

Shapiro additionally claimed that Diddy’s assistants were not well aware of everything that happened inside the hotel rooms. She alleged that this was because Combs took certain steps to ensure that the nature of sexual activities he was allegedly involved in was not revealed to anyone.

Shapiro stated that Sean Combs, alongside his ex-girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and Jane, never booked any of his employees. She referred to some alleged text messages to prove the same, where Sean and Jane spoke to each other to invite entertainers so that they don’t have to approach Combs’ employees.

Expand Tweet

According to CNN, Alexandra Shapiro alleged that there is no evidence to prove that Sean Combs’ former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, was involved in executing any kind of criminal activities for him. She claimed that although Khorram was alleged to be a co-conspirator, Diddy had allegedly lied to her in a few text messages.

"That’s not the way co-conspirators act with each other," Shapiro added.

Apart from this, Shapiro's motion stated that the prosecution could not prove the accusation of sex trafficking associated with Cassie Ventura. She alleged that the prosecutors did not have evidence to show that Sean intentionally forced the dancer and actress to participate in sexual activities.

"A person in Mr. Combs’ position clearly would’ve understood that, on the contrary, she enjoyed the sexual activity and did not feel coerced," she stated.

Expand Tweet

Alexandra Shapiro also claimed that Sean Combs and Cassie’s relationship was toxic. She stated that although Diddy was violent towards Ventura a few times, it does not refer to sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, Judge Arun Subramanian declared that he would reserve his decision on the defense motion. The defense team also presented their case on June 24, 2025, and rested the same day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More