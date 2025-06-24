What did Ice Spice say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Rapper opened up about her friendship with the couple at 2025 Kids' Choice Awards

Ice Spice attended the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards on June 21 and shared insights into her friendship with Taylor Swift during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. Spice revealed that she was excited for the event and was even hopeful that she would get "slimed."

Later in the interview, the rapper was told that both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were nominees at the award show. The interviewer then asked Spice to share something about the couple that might be unknown to most fans. For the unversed, both Kelce and Swift were nominated in two categories each.

When asked about the couple, Ice Spice said:

"Well, they're really, really funny. They're probably some of my funniest friends... Yeah, they're like us."

Travis Kelce was nominated for the Favorite Male Sports Star and Favorite Podcast categories, while Taylor was nominated for Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the rapper showed off her Bikini Bottoms-inspired nails, which she said took four hours to create. When asked how she wanted to celebrate the day, Ice Spice responded:

"Well, you know, it's the Kids' Choice Awards, so we're gonna just throw some confetti in the air and do a little twirl."

During the interview, the rapper was also asked about her upcoming projects. She revealed that she is in the process of releasing new music and urged her fans to follow her on TikTok to stay updated. Ice Spice also made a reference to her upcoming film.

Ice Spice and Regina Hall have reportedly joined the voice cast of the upcoming movie The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. At one point during the interview, Spice shared that this was her first time attending the Kids' Choice Awards, which made the experience all the more exciting for her.

Ice Spice wore SpongeBob-inspired heels for her second look of the day at the Kids' Choice Awards

As previously mentioned, Ice Spice had reportedly joined the voice cast of the upcoming SpongeBob movie. According to Women's Wear Daily, her second look for the Kids' Choice Awards drew significant attention—particularly for her standout platform heels by Moschino.

The heels, predominantly yellow, were inspired by Spongebob and paired with a glossy yellow mini dress. This second outfit was completely different in taste from the first one that she wore.

According to the outlet, the heels were first seen back at Jeremy Scott's Moschino resort 2017 show in Los Angeles. The heels had pink, purple, and turquoise flower motifs, suggesting the underwater world of SpongeBob. The original collection was meant as a tribute to the "hippie-dippy Sixties" and the city's pop culture scene at the time.

Ice Spice's first outfit at the awards show was a corset-style Dolce & Gabbana dress from spring 2003. The outfit was made from pink silk and leather. The rapper reportedly styled the look with a pair of minimalist black sandals. However, it was her second outfit that gained more popularity and attention.

Everything to know about Ice Spice's upcoming SpongeBob movie

The voice cast of the upcoming SpongeBob movie includes not only Ice Spice and Hall but also Sherry Cola, Arturo Castro, and George Lopez. According to Billboard, the rapper is also set to release a track in December that is reportedly tied to the film's theme.

As per IMDB, Tom Kenny will return as the voice of SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs will be voiced by Clancy Brown, Squidward will be voiced by Rodger Bumpass, and Bill Fagerbakke will voice Patrick. Other cast members include Carolyn Lawrence, Mark Hamill, and Mr. Lawrence.

The film is reportedly set to be released in December 2025. The cast reveal was done by the president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, Ramsey Naito, earlier this month at the Annecy International Animation Festival in France.

As for pop star Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce being nominees at the latest award show, the outcomes are as follows: In the Favorite Female Artist category, SZA was announced as the winner. In the Favorite Song category, Sabrina Carpenter's Taste won the award.

For Kelce's nominations, the favorite podcast category was won by the LOL Podcast, while LeBron James won the Favorite Male Sports Star. Therefore, neither Kelce nor Swift won in any of the categories in which they were nominated at the latest award show.

