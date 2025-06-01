"That's a dig at Scooter Braun!": Perez Hilton reacts as Taylor Swift pens handwritten letter to fans after buying back her life's work

On May 30, 2025, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared insights on Taylor Swift's handwritten letter to fans, as the pop star secured the rights to her first six albums.

In a handwritten letter posted on her official website on Friday, Taylor Swift announced, "All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me," revealing that she now owns the recordings of all the music she has ever made over the past 20 years.

The albums include Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017), which she bought from Shamrock Capital.

Reviewing Taylor's letter to fans, Perez Hilton noted that the singer has acquired her lifetime work, including all music videos, concert films, album art, photography, and unreleased songs. Expressing gratitude in the letter, Taylor remarked:

"I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me."

In response to those remarks, Hilton commented:

"That's a dig at Scooter Braun!"

Hilton's comments about music manager Scooter Braun stem from Taylor's dispute over the ownership of her recordings. The long-running conflict began in 2019 when Scooter's Ithaca Holdings bought Swift's former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $330 million.

In November 2020, he sold the masters to Shamrock Capital for $405 million, as reported by Billboard.

"I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals" — Taylor Swift on owning the master of her first 6 albums

In the same handwritten letter to fans, posted on her official website and social media, the Grammy-winning songstress expressed that reclaiming the rights to her music seemed impossible to her at times.

"All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that's all in the past now. I've been bursting into tears of joy... ever since I found out this is really happening."

She further spoke about the fate of her 2017 album Reputation, as the singer has been re-releasing old studio albums since 2021 in an attempt to regain ownership of her music.

So far, she has released four re-recorded albums under "Taylor's version."

"What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief," she wrote.

Taylor further expressed that among her six albums, Reputation was the only one she felt was already perfect and didn't need re-recording.

"To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in the first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you’re into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch," Swift added.

According to Billboard, Taylor Swift paid close to $360 million to Sham Rock to acquire rights to the first six studio albums.

