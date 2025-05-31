How much did Taylor Swift pay to regain ownership of her masters? Grammy winner calls it her "greatest dream" in handwritten letter to fans

Taylor Swift has officially regained rights to the masters of her first six albums, a career milestone that she has fought to achieve for several years. On Friday, May 30, the Grammy-winning songstress made the announcement to her fans via a heartfelt letter on her official website.

As per The Guardian, Swift's longstanding battle to gain ownership of her music started in 2019, when Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought her record label, Big Machine Records. Braun's company sold them to Shamrock Capital in 2020. Now, Swift has reportedly signed a deal with Shamrock Capital to acquire rights to her first six albums, i.e., Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

According to Billboard, Swift paid around $360 million to Shamrock Capital to acquire rights to the first six studio albums of her career. The amount is close to what Ithaca Holdings reportedly paid when they purchased Big Machine Records in 2019, i.e., $300 million. As per Billboard, Swift's music catalog accounted for at least half of that amount.

Trending

Swift's letter to fans further elaborates on the details of the acquisition, revealing that she now owns the music videos, concert films, album art, photography, and the unreleased songs in addition to the masters.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me - so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version," she added.

The Fearless songstress also expressed gratitude to Shamrock Capital, claiming that they were the first entity to offer her the opportunity to buy the masters.

"I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me. The way they have handled every interaction we've had has been honest, fair and respectful. This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: my memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams," claimed Swift.

In the end, she quipped about getting the word "Shamrock" inked on her forehead.

Read more: “We get to blast it with zero guilt”— Fans react as Taylor Swift sings ‘Getaway Car’ in a new clip following the acquisition of her masters

"Never seen Taylor show support for Selena"—Internet reacts as Selena Gomez congratulates Taylor Swift following news of her buying back her masters

Taylor Swift opens up about the fate of Reputation (Taylor's Version) in her letter to fans

The Eras Tour - London, UK - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift addressed the fate of Reputation (Taylor's Version) in her lengthy letter to fans. The 14-time Grammy winner started re-releasing old studio albums in 2021 in an attempt to reclaim ownership of her art. To date, she has re-released 'Taylor's Versions' of Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989.

Reputation and Taylor Swift are the only two entries that don't have a re-released version from among her first six albums. Fans became especially excited about Reputation (Taylor's Version) after its single, Look What You Made Me Do, was featured in a recent episode of the Hulu drama The Handmaid's Tale.

The songstress addressed the speculation in her letter to fans, revealing that she hasn't even finished recording a quarter of the album.

"What about Rep TV? Full transparency: I haven’t even re-recorded a quarter of it. The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief," she wrote.

According to Swift, Reputation was the only album from her first six LPs that couldn't be improved further.

"To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in the first 6 that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it. Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you’re into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch," Swift added.

As a silver lining for fans, she revealed that she has finished re-recording her eponymous album. The songstress opined that both albums may still have moments to shine "when the time is right."

Read More: "Iconic all over again" — Internet reacts to Taylor Swift's "Reputation" rising to #1 on US iTunes following her masters announcement

Taylor Swift regains full ownership of her music, but holds off on releasing ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More