Which Taylor Swift song is on The Handmaid's Tale? Elizabeth Moss claims there couldn't be "a more perfect song" for the show

Actress Elizabeth Moss shared that Taylor Swift’s song Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) was used in The Handmaid’s Tale for the first time. In an interview with Billboard, published on May 20, Moss said the song was a perfect fit for the show and her character, June.

"I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show, and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment," she said.

Moss added that she is a 'Swiftie' herself and continued,

"Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show."

Elizabeth Moss was notably spotted attending a Toronto show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with her Handmaid's Tale co-star, Bradley Whitford, last year. The actress, who also features as a producer and director in the dystopian series, credited the show's editor, Wendy Hallam Martin, for including Swift's track in the final episodes.

"I said to my editor, Wendy, ‘I really want to find a place for a Taylor track in the last 2 episodes of the show’ and we wanted to find a music queue for the opening of 9, and all the credit goes to Wendy for picking this track for this moment," Moss said.

The usage of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) in The Handmaid's Tale was a big moment for Swifties as it gave them a sneak peek into Reputation (Taylor's Version). For those unaware, the popstar is re-recording all of her studio albums until 2017's Reputation due to a copyright battle with Scooter Braun. She has yet to release Reputation, which featured the original version of Look What You Made Me Do.

The Handmaid's Tale editor Wendy Hallam Martin shares details about using Taylor Swift's track in the series

In a conversation with Billboard, the editor of The Handmaid's Tale, Wendy Hallam Martin, shared more insight about using Taylor Swift's track in the series. Martin claimed some syncs of music are "meant to be" and this was one such moment.

The re-recorded version of Look What You Made Me Do featured in the opening sequence of season six, episode nine of The Handmaid's Tale. The ongoing season will be the final season of the show. In the sequence, June Osborne and her group of women are seen walking down the street while Taylor Swift's voice plays in the background.

The revamped version of Look What You Made Me Do features vocals of an older Swift, with recreations of Jack Antonoff's original synths. The song remains one of Swift's most popular tracks to date and the lead single from her 2017 album, Reputation. Upon release, it spent three weeks atop the US Billboard Hot 100 list. Swift has yet to release Taylor's Version of Reputation, which was at number one on the Billboard 200 list for four weeks.

Speaking of using Swift's track in the series, the editor Wendy Hallam Martin explained:

"In trying many songs for this specific moment in our series and knowing how much Lizzie wanted a strong female voice and message, Taylor was really the artist that delivered both lyrically and tonally."

Martin explained how Taylor Swift's lyrics went well with June's vibes in the sequence and added:

"Our badass main character June in this scene, really was saying ‘look what you made me do’ and the song couldn’t have been more on point. A perfect pairing. When I laid the song up against the scene, it just landed perfectly thematically, rhythmically and magically hit all the edit points which sometimes happens if it’s meant to be. I shared it with Lizzie and we both knew immediately that this was the one!"

For more context, The Handmaid's Tale is a dystopian, feminist series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name. It is set in an authoritarian world called Gilead, where fertile women are forced to bear children due to decreasing birth rates. The show traces the journey of protagonist June Osborne (Elizabeth Moss), who is one of the slaves in this world.

Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do is a perfect match for the show's ethos, as it focuses on women's empowerment and how June thrives despite the testing times. Swift's lyrics also focus on the rise of a woman after she's questioned.

Previously, Taylor Swift debuted Delicate (Taylor's Version) for Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty. Swifties are eagerly waiting for her to officially announce the release date of Reputation (Taylor's Version), as it's been almost two years since her last re-recording (1989) came out.

