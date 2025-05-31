How much did Shamrock Capital pay Scooter Braun for Taylor Swift's masters? Music mogul breaks silence after songstress buys back her "life's work"

On Friday, May 30, Taylor Swift announced that she had regained ownership of the first six albums of her career, i.e., Taylor Swift, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation. The Grammy winner wrote a lengthy letter for fans on her official website to announce the acquisition from Shamrock Capital.

Ad

Swift's battle to reclaim the masters of her first six albums began in 2019, when Scooter Braun's company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired her former record label, Big Machine Records. On November 16, 2020, Ithaca Holdings and Scooter Braun sold Taylor Swift's masters to Shamrock Capital, a private equity firm, for a reported $300 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As of May 30, 2025, Shamrock Capital has officially sold Taylor Swift the rights to the masters of her first six albums for a reported $360 million, as per Billboard. Scooter Braun broke his silence about Swift's acquisition on Friday in an interview with Page Six. The music mogul said:

Ad

Trending

"I am happy for her."

In her handwritten letter to fans, the 1989 singer wrote about Shamrock Capital, praising the firm for their empathy throughout the deal.

"I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me. The way they have handled every interaction we've had has been honest, fair and respectful. This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: my memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams," claimed Swift.

Ad

She also lauded the acquisition in her letter, claiming it was her "greatest dream" in life.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me - so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version," added the songstress.

Ad

Emphasizing the importance of the acquisition, she added:

"All of the music I've ever made... now belongs... to me. And all my music videsς. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

Read More: "Never seen Taylor show support for Selena"—Internet reacts as Selena Gomez congratulates Taylor Swift following news of her buying back her masters

Ad

Read more: "Meredith is alive and well we won": Internet reacts as Jack Antonoff shares Taylor Swift clip following news of her gaining ownership of her masters

When Scooter Braun opened up about his feud with Taylor Swift

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Scooter Braun opened up about his thoughts on the longstanding feud with Taylor Swift during an appearance at the Bloomberg Screentime Event in Los Angeles on October 8, 2024. The Ithaca Holdings boss alleged that several things were "misrepresented" and wanted people to get over the fiasco.

Ad

“Look. It’s five years later. I think, everyone, it’s time to move on. There were a lot of things that were misrepresented. I think that it's important in any kind of conflict that people actually communicate directly with each other. I think doing it out on social media and in front of the whole world is not the place,” he said.

Ad

He also claimed that his parents implored him to watch Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, a documentary that focuses on the widely publicized feud between the two industry big shots.

Braun added:

“And I think when people actually take the time to stand in front of each other have a conversation, they usually find out the monster’s not real, and that hasn’t happened. And that has not happened.”

Ad

For the uninitiated, the conflict between Braun and Swift began in 2019 when the latter parted ways with Big Machine Records. Scooter Braun's company soon acquired it, and he gained ownership of Swift's entire catalog from her first six albums.

In a Tumblr post on November 14, 2019, Swift fired shots at Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, alleging that the two didn't let her perform her old songs at the American Music Awards. The Reputation songstress was honored with Artist of the Decade in that year's iteration of the ceremony.

Ad

“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be rerecording my music before I’m allowed to next year," wrote Swift.

Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records replied with a lengthy statement denying all the allegations made by Taylor Swift. They added that Taylor can "100%" perform all her past and present tracks at the AMAs.

Ad

“Since Taylor’s decision to leave Big Machine last fall, we have continued to honour all of her requests to license her catalogue to third parties as she promotes her current record, Lover, in which we do not financially participate," claimed their statement.

As the online dispute between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun escalated, several A-listers sought other management firms. The list included big shots like Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, among others.

Ad

Read more: How much did Taylor Swift pay to regain ownership of her masters? Grammy winner calls it her "greatest dream" in handwritten letter to fans

Read more: "Iconic all over again" — Internet reacts to Taylor Swift's "Reputation" rising to #1 on US iTunes following her masters announcement

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More