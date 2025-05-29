Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani pre-tape their AMAs performance? Country singer responds to social media backlash

Country star Blake Shelton has responded to criticism about him and his wife, Gwen Stefani, not performing live during the American Music Awards (popularly known as the AMAs) on May 26, 2025. Many attendees of the awards ceremony, held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, disclosed on social media that both Shelton's and Stefani's sets were pre-recorded, saying that neither artist performed live at the event.

According to Billboard, the pre-recorded performances were broadcast for the audience watching the ceremony from home. Meanwhile, the live audience was shown the pre-recorded performances on screen at the event while another band was setting up on stage for their performance.

On May 27, 2025, Blake Shelton took to social media to express his thoughts on the backlash that he and his wife faced due to their pre-recorded performances, after many claimed they felt misled. The country star wrote that he and Stefani "came and performed when the show asked us to," adding that there was nothing more to add to the incident.

Blake Shelton @blakeshelton Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pretaping our performances for the AMA’s. We came and performed when the show asked us to.. Really nothing else to say. 🤷‍♂️

Exploring Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's AMA performances

The 2025 American Music Awards were held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025, featuring performances from artists such as Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Benson Boone, and Reneé Rapp, among others. According to People Magazine, Shelton reportedly performed one of his latest songs, Stay Country or Die Tryin'.

Blake Shelton later appeared onstage to introduce Gwen Stefani for her performance. The couple has been married since 2021 after meeting on the singing competition The Voice.

“Tonight, she’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of that AMA win by performing two of her biggest hits and her newest hit. Let’s hear it for my one and only, the one and only Gwen Stefani,” Blake Shelton said.

Meanwhile, Stefani performed her hit song Hollaback Girl to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2004 album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. Her set also featured her more recent hits, including Swallow My Tears and The Sweet Escape.

The winners at the 2025 AMAs

As for the winners at the 2025 American Music Awards, Billie Eilish emerged victorious after winning seven major awards following the release of her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Birds of a Feather.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé took home Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Eminem won two awards in the hip-hop category following the release of his latest LP, The Death of Slim Shady. The rapper won Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, while Megan Thee Stallion took home the female counterpart of the award. Most of the winners were not present to accept their awards.

SZA, currently on her "Grand National Tour" with Kendrick Lamar, won Favorite R&B Song for Saturn and Favorite Female R&B Artist. Meanwhile, Lamar's Not Like Us won Favorite Hip-Hop Song. Sir Rod Stewart took home the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Janet Jackson won the Icon Award.

The 2025 American Music Awards were hosted by Jennifer Lopez, who generated buzz online after kissing her male and female dancers during her performance on stage.

