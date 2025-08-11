  • home icon
  • "TAYBRINA COLLAB" - Fans speculate Sabrina Carpenter feature on TS12 after Taylor Nation shares her photo while teasing Taylor Swift's next era

By Pratyasha Sarkar
Modified Aug 11, 2025 21:30 GMT
2023 Video Music Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2023 Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift's official fan club, Taylor Nation, shared an image of the pop star with Sabrina Carpenter today, while teasing her "new era." The post led to many fans speculating that Carpenter could feature in her new album.

On August 11, Taylor Swift's official fan club, Taylor Nation, shared a series of images from Swift's Eras Tour. Among them was an image of Sabrina Carpenter from when she performed alongside Swift during her record-breaking tour. In the caption, the fan club seemingly teased a "new era" for Swift with a new album.

The caption read:

"Thinking about when she said "See you next era…""
also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to X to react to Taylor Nation's post, with many taking it as a hint that Sabrina Carpenter was going to feature in TS12, or Taylor Swift's much-awaited twelfth studio album.

"TAYBRINA COLLAB," wrote one X user.
Similarly, other fans also speculated about a possible collaboration between Taylor Swift and Carpenter.

Speculations about possible collaboration between the Please Please Please singer and the Safe and Sound singer on TS12 continued pouring in.

While Taylor Swift has not teased any new project herself, her comment about the "new era" sparked speculation. Before the release of any new album, Swift usually labels it a new era, as each of her albums is divided into an era of its own, which culminated in the Eras Tour. During the tour, she performed songs from each of her albums, while dividing each part into an era dedicated to that particular album.

"She's one of my best, best friends" - When Sabrina Carpenter opened up about her relationship with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)
In an interview with Variety last year, Sabrina Carpenter spoke highly of Taylor Swift and called her one of her "best friends." The Espresso singer also performed as the opening act during Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, appearing in 13 shows during the Latin America concerts in 2023, and six shows each in Australia and Singapore in 2024.

"Well, Taylor is a rock star! She's just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I've ever seen her tackle, she's done so with grace," Carpenter told Variety.

In an October 2024 show in New Orleans, Sabrina Carpenter also made a surprise appearance during Swift's surprise songs section in the Eras Tour. The duo performed an acoustic mashup of Carpenter's own hits, Please Please Please and Espresso, alongside Swift's Is It Over Now?

Sabrina Carpenter also addressed rumors about her potential rift with Taylor Swift over the former's participation in an advertisement for Kim Kardashian's innerwear brand, Skims, during the Variety interview. Kardashian and Swift are known to share a difficult relationship since 2016, when the pop star was involved in a feud with Kardashian's ex-husband and rapper, Kanye "Ye" West.

Given her friendship with Swift, Carpenter's participation in Kardashian's commercial raised eyebrows among netizens. Many questioned why she was collaborating with Kardashian when she was such a close friend of Taylor Swift. Carpenter, however, confirmed that Swift had no objection to her collaborating with the Skims founder.

"The posts about me having to 'ask for her permission' - no. She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend," Carpenter said.

Carpenter also considered Taylor Swift to be one of her major inspirations in her interview, sharing more details about their friendship.

"It's so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from her and the community of artists that I feel I'm close to - to get advice from them on stuff that you can't just ask the internet. We're always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, 'Maybe I'll get on Twitter and say something about this,' I'm always like, 'Maybe I’ll write a song instead,'" she added.
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has also shown similar affection for Sabrina Carpenter, including publicly calling last summer the "Summer of Sabrina." She also referred to the singer as the "pop princess of our dreams" on Instagram, after Carpenter made a surprise appearance on the Eras Tour in New Orleans.

The caption of her post read:

"She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule. Her show is physically full on and spectacular, and she could've been resting in her time off. One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn't expect. She's as real as they come, and I'm so thankful she did that for us."
As of the publication of this article, Taylor Swift has yet to announce her 12th studio album. Fans eagerly wait to see if Sabrina Carpenter collaborates with the singer in one of her future projects.

Pratyasha Sarkar

Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.

Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing.

