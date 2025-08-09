“Now that’s merch we’re obsessed with”: Fans go wild as Sabrina Carpenter drops ‘Man’s Best Friend’-branded retro CD player

Weeks before her Man's Best Friend album arrives, Sabrina Carpenter drops the final alternative version of the cover for the upcoming project. The new artwork features the singer in a glittery ocean-blue dress at what appears to be a dinner party, talking to men in tuxedos. The burgundy vinyl includes a bonus track titled Such a Funny Way and is also available on CD and cassette.

However, what truly caught her fans' attention is the new merch launched alongside the alternate cover. In Sabrina Carpenter's official merch store, a retro CD player designed to look like a turntable is now available for $125.

Sabrina Carpenter's retro CD player (Image via SabrinaCarpenter.com)

Fans took to social media to share how they liked the new merch.

"Now that's a merch we love to see," an X user commented.

Scope360 @Scope360Journal @PopBase @SabrinaAnnLynn now that's a merch we love to see 😌

More fans shared that they liked the idea of a retro CD player, with some commenters saying that it's a smart move to encourage fans to buy more CDs by giving them something to play them on. Others said that the retro aesthetic and old-fashioned items are cool, especially paired with good music.

"Wait this is so smart because in the long term fans will buy more cds because they have something to listen to them on," an X user said.

"Old fashions and items are making a comeback with some modifications. That is really cool. She has some interesting ideas," another X user commented.

"Retro vibes and good music all in one who wouldn’t want this cool throwback gadget," a user on X added.

Some fans expressed a strong desire to buy the Espresso singer's new merch despite its limited availability.

"It's only available in the US… I will move heaven and earth to get my hands on it," a user on X said.

"It's so cute and if I had a useless $125 laying around I would so get it especially because I've been needing a cd player anyways. But unfortunately I need my $125," an X user commented.

Sabrina Carpenter is set for more success at this year's VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter racks eight VMA nominations (Image via Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The nominations for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are out, and Sabrina Carpenter is up for some major awards this year. She's among the top three stars who received the most VMA nominations, with Lady Gaga leading the pack with 12 nominations. Kendrick Lamar got ten nods from the VMAs, while the Espresso singer got eight, including some of the big categories.

Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild is nominated for Video of the Year and Best Pop categories, and more. Meanwhile, her Short n' Sweet album, which won Best Pop Vocal Album during the 2025 Grammys, was nominated for Best Album. She also received a nomination for Best Pop Artist for the 2025 VMAs, competing against Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Tate McRae, Lorde, Justin Bieber, and Charlie XCX.

The VMAs will air on CBS on Sunday, September 7, at 8 pm ET. Voting for all categories is reportedly now open, per Billboard, and will continue through September 5, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend will be out on August 29, 2025.

