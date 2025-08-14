  • home icon
  NFL
“This cover is horrendous”: NFL fans react as Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift reveals "The Life of a Showgirl" album cover

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 14, 2025 00:48 GMT
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 11, 2024 - Source: Getty

Kansas City Chiefs' star Travis Kelce had his pop icon girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on Wednesday's episode of the 'New Heights' podcast. During the podcast, the pop star announced her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

The 14-time Grammy-winning singer also stated that the album will be released on October 3 and will contain 12 songs that capture the essence of her life during the Eras Tour. Travis Kelce's girlfriend also revealed the album's cover art.

You can check out the album cover below:

Fans in the comments shared their thoughts and reactions to Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album cover.

"She looks horrible I can't believe she OKd this, this cover is horrendous," one fan commented.
"Everyone gagging when it's ugly as hell..." another fan said.
"This is the worst cover she's ever given us omg," this fan stated.
"THIS COVER IS SUCH A GAG OMG!!! HATERS ALREADY MAD IN THE REPLIES!!!" another fan wrote.
"Looks like mermaids sing pop now," one fan said.
"All that build up for an absolute mess," this fan commented.

Taylor Swift also released the track list of the album. It also features a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter at the end of the album.

The fifth track has always been the most emotionally raw project of the pop icon's previous albums. Thus, 'Eldest Daughter', which is listed as No.5 in 'The Life of a Showgirl', has been trending on social media and creating a buzz.

Travis Kelce opens up about his naturally growing romance with Taylor Swift

The 3-time Super Bowl champion and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023. Over the past two years, their relationship has grown significantly while becoming a strong pillar of support for each other.

During an interview with GQ published on Tuesday, Travis Kelce talked about his growing romance with Taylor Swift over the years.

"Nothing I've ever done has been a controlled, organized process," Kelce said. "When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off,"

Swift visited several of the Chiefs' home games in the past two years. Travis Kelce stated that throughout their relationship, he has managed to convert his girlfriend into a football fan.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
