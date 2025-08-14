“This cover is horrendous”: NFL fans react as Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift reveals "The Life of a Showgirl" album cover

Kansas City Chiefs' star Travis Kelce had his pop icon girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on Wednesday's episode of the 'New Heights' podcast. During the podcast, the pop star announced her 12th album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'The 14-time Grammy-winning singer also stated that the album will be released on October 3 and will contain 12 songs that capture the essence of her life during the Eras Tour. Travis Kelce's girlfriend also revealed the album's cover art.You can check out the album cover below:Fans in the comments shared their thoughts and reactions to Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album cover.&quot;She looks horrible I can't believe she OKd this, this cover is horrendous,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Everyone gagging when it's ugly as hell...&quot; another fan said.&quot;This is the worst cover she's ever given us omg,&quot; this fan stated.&quot;THIS COVER IS SUCH A GAG OMG!!! HATERS ALREADY MAD IN THE REPLIES!!!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Looks like mermaids sing pop now,&quot; one fan said.&quot;All that build up for an absolute mess,&quot; this fan commented.Taylor Swift also released the track list of the album. It also features a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter at the end of the album.The fifth track has always been the most emotionally raw project of the pop icon's previous albums. Thus, 'Eldest Daughter', which is listed as No.5 in 'The Life of a Showgirl', has been trending on social media and creating a buzz.Travis Kelce opens up about his naturally growing romance with Taylor SwiftThe 3-time Super Bowl champion and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023. Over the past two years, their relationship has grown significantly while becoming a strong pillar of support for each other.During an interview with GQ published on Tuesday, Travis Kelce talked about his growing romance with Taylor Swift over the years.&quot;Nothing I've ever done has been a controlled, organized process,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with. We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f**k off,&quot;Swift visited several of the Chiefs' home games in the past two years. Travis Kelce stated that throughout their relationship, he has managed to convert his girlfriend into a football fan.