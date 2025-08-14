"This is what I've been writing songs about": Taylor Swift recalls Travis Kelce’s bold move that led to their first meeting

The relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got a special moment on Wednesday. The superstar singer made her first official appearance on the New Heights Podcast, which Travis hosts with his brother and former NFL center Jason Kelce, promoting her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl".

The episode easily turned into the most watched on New Heights, with over a million spectators in its debut. Although the podcast has been a success since it was launched, Swift's presence turned the episode into a worldwide show, especially as she oficially debuted her new album.

Naturally, there was space for many other topics during the episode, and naturally, she spoke about the first time that she heard about Travis' interest in her. Taylor revealed that his public plea to meet her on the podcast was actually the reason that she became interested on him:

"He came with Patrick Mahomes, and he thought because he knows the elevator lady, that he could talk to her about getting down to my dressing room," Swift said. "That's how it worked in 1973, but he really was just like, 'I know a guy. I can figure this out.' I was like, if this guy isn't crazy – which is a big if – this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to have happen to me since I was a teenager."

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start to date?

After Kelce spoke on New Heights about wanting to meet the singer, rumors started to grow at the start of the 2023 season. She was later spotted with his family during a few Kansas City Chiefs games, and even started to travel for away games to watch him play.

Later that season, he made many romantic gestures for her during the playoffs. She traveled from Japan on a Saturday show to be present for her Super Bowl game on Sunday in February 2024, when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor also attended Super Bowl LIX. This time, however, the Chiefs were defeated 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles. The team will travel to Brazil to play its season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it's unclear if she'll make the trip.

