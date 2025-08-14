Taylor Swift on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’: Cover art, production, tracklist, release date & other details singer reveals on the New Heights podcast

Taylor Swift unveiled key details about her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, during an appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce. The singer revealed several important pieces of information concerning the album's tracklist, production, album cover, and release date, giving fans a unique look into her creative process while on tour with the Eras Tour.

The Life of a Showgirl's cover depicts Taylor Swift submerged in a bath, wearing a jewel-embedded top, with the album title in orange glitter. The artwork was shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and embodies the album's theme of duality, showcasing the contrast between Swift’s onstage persona and her private life.

On the podcast, she uncovered a mint-green briefcase marked with her initials, T.S., containing the album’s vinyl, a sparkly orange record representing a new era.

"I kind of wanted to give a little subliminal hint to the fans that I may be leaving the Eras Tour era, but I was also entering a new era," Swift explained, referencing her decision to exit through an orange door during the final show of the tour.

Taylor Swift disclosed that the album was produced with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, making it their first full-album collaboration in almost a decade. The trio previously worked together on tracks such as Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Wildest Dreams.

"It felt like catching lightning in a bottle," Swift said, describing the recording process. She recorded the album during breaks in her Eras Tour schedule, flying to Sweden in between shows.

"I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating," she admitted.

Taylor Swift reveals The Life of a Showgirl tracklist, release date & vinyl variants

Fans were given a full breakdown of the 12-track album with a feature from pop star Sabrina Carpenter on the title track. The full tracklist is as follows:

The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood CANCELED! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Travis Kelce, who appeared greatly enthused about the project, stated that CANCELED! was a "banger," with Swift hinting that the album would capture her deeply personal themes and how it embodied her "inner life" during the tour.

Taylor Swift announced that the album will be released on October 3, 2025, a notable change from her usual Friday release strategy. Four vinyl variants were announced, all with different subtitles:

The Life of a Showgirl: Sweat and Vanilla

The Life of a Showgirl: It’s Frightening

The Life of a Showgirl: It’s Rapturous

The Life of a Showgirl: It’s Beautiful

Fans theorize that these versions could be linked to the colored locks (orange, red, blue, and silver) advertised on her website before the announcement.

As always, Taylor Swift’s announcement was packed with hidden clues. The orange door from her tour finale, the 12-track structure, and even the timing of the podcast release (12:12 AM) all seem intentional. According to NBC News, some fans believe a tour documentary may also be in the works, given the album’s focus on her life as a performer.

