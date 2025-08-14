“Ended the chart obsessed allegations”: Netizens react as Taylor Swift reveals ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ will not have any additional tracks

Taylor Swift has confirmed that her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, will have 12 tracks. She asserted that there will be no additional tracks in the album, which will be released on October 3 this year.

Swift was on the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by her partner, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, August 13. She spoke about her upcoming album and how she was "creatively stimulated" during the process of making it. She has collaborated with Max Martin and Shellback on this album.

She also said,

“There’s no other songs coming. This is 12. There’s not a 13th … there’s not other songs coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time... I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality, and on the theme — and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle."

Fans online have reacted to this revelation, as one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"she finally ended the chart obsessed allegations"

"she finally ended the chart obsessed allegations"

Another wrote:

"and that is a brilliant idea A 12 track cohesive body of work > 30 track album where tracks are all over the place"

Another commented:

"what would the antis say now 😭 they need a new script. more songs = more streams will not work anymore."

Some fans, however, were a bit disappointed to hear that and urged that Taylor Swift release more tracks.

"We lost, we need more. 12 isn't enough"

"I hope she's joking. We want that deluxe with 10 more tracks."

"She definitely saw that one review and some "swifties" complaining about the 31 tracks on TTPD 😭 like Mother, don't listen to them we want more music"

Also read: Taylor Swift reportedly files trademarks for multiple merch items in preparation for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album

Taylor Swift discusses making of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl

66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty)

On her appearance on the New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift spoke about her new album at length. She revealed that she made the album while being on her iconic Eras Tour. She said that she was so invested in the album that she would fly to Sweden, whenever she had the opportunity, to work with Max Martin and Shellback.

“I was so mentally stimulated and excited to be creating. [The album is] a lot more upbeat, and it’s a lot more fun pop excitement. My main goals were melodies that were so infectious, you’re almost angry at it,” Swift said.

The singer further expressed her pride in the album, saying:

“We’ve made songs that I’m so proud of. We’ve never actually made an album before where it was just the three of us, there’s no other collaborators. It felt like catching lightning in a bottle. These guys, they’re just geniuses. Working with them again was absolutely incredible.”

Travis Kelce also offered support to his partner, saying that he cares about the new album "more than he can even overstate.”

Taylor Swift shares she fell in love with old songs once again while re-recording them

The Love Story singer reclaimed her masters from Shamrock Holdings in May this year, buying the rights to her first six albums. However, before that, she started re-recording her previous albums and named them Taylor's Version.

On the New Heights podcast, Swift revealed that the re-recording process made her fall in love with some of her old songs and albums.

"Red was very special. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) maybe my favorite song I’ve ever written. I’ve always loved Fearless and 1989 in a very pure way, Red I’ve always gone back and forth … but the re-record really made me love that album,” she said.

Fearless, Red, and 1989 are Swift's second, fourth, and fifth studio albums, respectively.

Also read: “Bawling my eyes out, just weeping”- Taylor Swift opens up about reclaiming her masters, reveals her mom and brother negotiated the deal

