“Bawling my eyes out, just weeping”- Taylor Swift opens up about reclaiming her masters, reveals her mom and brother negotiated the deal

Taylor Swift has opened up about the moment she learnt she had reclaimed her masters. She revealed that she started weeping and hugged her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Ad

Swift's masters were sold to Scooter Braun's company in 2019 before Shamrock Holdings bought in late 2020. However, in May this year, the singer announced that she had purchased all her masters back. This means she now has the rights to all her first six albums.

Taylor Swift was on the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, August 13. She opened up about reclaiming her masters, saying:

“Since I was a teenager, I’ve been saving up money to buy my music back. I thought about not owning my music every day … it was like an intrusive thought.”

Ad

Trending

Swift also revealed that her mother, Andrea, and brother, Austin, were the ones to break the deal with Shamrock Holdings. She also shared the moment Andrea called her to tell her about the deal, adding:

“She was like, ‘You got your music,’ and I literally hit the floor. Bawling my eyes out, just weeping.”

Swift also shared how she broke the news to Travis Kelce. She said that Kelce was playing his video games, and she thought to herself, “I’m like, ‘Just go tell Travis in a normal way." However, she revealed that her voice started breaking as she told him the news, and she started "heaving" when he hugged her.

Ad

Also Read: “YouTube said this is too much”: NFL fans react as Taylor Swift’s “New Heights” debut with Kelce brothers "hit a glitch" amid millions watching

Taylor Swift on some old songs she re-recorded

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (image Source: Getty)

Before she received the rights for her first six albums, the singer started re-recording her songs, calling them Taylor's Version. She went through numerous songs and was on her 2017 album Reputation before the deal broke.

Ad

On the New Heights podcast, Swift also spoke about how she fell in love with some of her old songs while re-recording them. She said:

"Red was very special. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) maybe my favorite song I’ve ever written.”

She further went on:

“I’ve always loved Fearless and 1989 in a very pure way, Red I’ve always gone back and forth … but the re-record really made me love that album.”

Ad

Red is Taylor Swift's fourth studio album. 1989 is her fifth album, and Fearless is her second studio album.

Taylor Swift announces new album

The Love Story singer also announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 12. It will be released on October 3 this year and will be her 12th studio album. This album will also be the first since she reclaimed her masters.

Ad

Swift displayed the cover of her new album on the New Heights podcast and later showcased some of her outfits from the album on her social media. It is available for pre-order on Taylor Swift's official website. The vinyl version costs $29.99, while the cassette costs $19.99. The CD with a poster costs $12.99.

Swift's team has also filed for a trademark for the acronym, TLOAS, for merchandise. This includes the likes of jewelry, candles, instruments, toys, apparel, phone accessories, and much more.

Ad

Also Read: Taylor Swift reportedly files trademarks for multiple merch items in preparation for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More