  • Taylor Swift reportedly files trademarks for multiple merch items in preparation for ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album

By Aditya Singh
Published Aug 13, 2025 05:37 GMT
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Swift has reportedly filed for a trademark with the name of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. She has filed for numerous items, which could potentially make merchandise when the album comes out.

Taylor Swift’s company, TAS Rights Management LLC, has filed to trademark the acronym TLOAS ahead of her upcoming album. According to Complex, the filing covers a wide range of products, including music recordings, instruments, jewelry, candles, apparel, phone accessories, incense burners, speakers, toys, games, paint brushes, shoelaces, Christmas decorations, bean bags, and more.

It's important to note that not all of these items might get made. Taylor Swift's company has filed to secure the trademark so they can choose when the time arrives.

More about Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - London, UK (image Source: Getty)

Swift is set to release her 12th studio album, named The Life of a Showgirl, this year. She announced the new album by running a countdown on her website late at night on Monday, August 11.

Details about the album are still unknown, but fans suspect Taylor Swift may collaborate with Max Martin and Shellback, as her new Spotify playlist features their work.

She will also appear on the New Heights podcast, hosted by her partner Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, airing at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 13. In a teaser, Swift shows Jason her album, though the cover is blurred for viewers.

Meanwhile, The Life of a Showgirl is available for pre-order on Taylor Swift's official website. The vinyl costs $29.99, the cassette costs $19.99, and a CD with a poster costs $12.99.

Travis Kelce opens up on similarities with Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end has shared the similarities between himself and his partner, Taylor Swift, in terms of performing in front of a crowd. In an interview with GQ, published on August 12, he spoke about how they both understand the scrutiny and the pressure that comes with their jobs.

“I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, understands the ups and downs of being in front of millions. That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing,” Travis Kelce said.
Kelce also heaped praise on Swift for her tour and pointed out how she performs for days at a time in immense heat for hours a day. He also said that her performances can be "arguably more exhausting" than his matches.

Edited by Divya Singh
