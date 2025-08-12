Travis Kelce has had his fair share of notable special guests on his and brother Jason's New Heights podcast, including his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. However, this week's episode might have the most star-studded of them all.On Monday, the legendary tight end announced via social media teaser that his girlfriend, multi-platinum pop superstar Taylor Swift, would join the show for the first time this Wednesday:There was much excitement from the fandom over the announcement:Stephen Lylyk @LylykstephenProLINKYeah this is about to break the internet&quot;+25000 he proposes,&quot; one proposed.&quot;The most watched podcast of all time is about to drop,&quot; another salivated.&quot;This might get 50 mil views,&quot; another predicted.&quot;Huge moment for the podcasting world,&quot; one marveled.&quot;This is about to be the most watched podcast ever,&quot; another guaranteed.Teammate's potential extension may spell the end of Travis Kelce's careerAs he enters the second half of his 30s, Travis Kelce has been busy embarking in off-field endeavors, mainly in Hollywood. Besides his podcast, he has also dabbled in acting and television hosting, and he also organizes the Kelce Jam concerts.Such investments may prove a good thing soon because, at least according to FanSided's Zachary Roseman, it will financially be very hard for the Chiefs to justify keeping their most dominant pass-catcher in recent memory beyond 2025 should they elect to extend cornerback Trent McDuffie, adding to similarly important extensions given to edge rusher George Karlaftis and linebacker Nick Bolton, which might mean the end of his legendary career:&quot;The Chiefs are projected to be more than $51 million over the cap next season, and that's without a McDuffie extension. Assuming McDuffie gets paid like one of the best defensive backs in the game, that number will go way up.&quot;Speaking to Kay Adams on Monday, McDuffie gave a positive update on negotiations:“I know it’s coming. And right now, I don’t really want to worry about it, like I want to really just focus on doing what I can for this team, and letting all that contract, all that money stuff be handled by the person I pay, which is my agent... Things are looking good out here in KC.”The team's first game of 2025 will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kickoff is at 7:15 pm CT on YouTube.