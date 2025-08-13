"Exactly where she belongs" - Taylor Swift returns to #1 on Spotify’s Global Daily Top Artists chart after new album announcement 

Taylor Swift has returned to the first place on Spotify's Global Daily Top Artists chart after the surprise announcement of her upcoming twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. She revealed the album's theme and title in a viral clip from her appearance on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce's, podcast, New Heights.On August 12, 2025, at 12:12 AM ET, Taylor Swift shared a short clip from her upcoming podcast appearance, announcing her next album, after a lot of anticipation from her fans.&quot;So I wanted to show you something. We got--- [Kelce: A briefcase?] Yeah. This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; Swift said. After Swift's announcement, many brands celebrated her return while embracing her &quot;new era.&quot; The announcement clip reportedly broke records by becoming the most-viewed video on Instagram in 24 hours. Moreover, multiple major brands and the official Empire State Building X account chimed in to celebrate Swift's announcement.Fans took to X to celebrate the pop star's achievement of becoming the most-streamed Spotify artist on their Global Daily Top Artists chart. One X user wrote:&quot;Exactly where she belongs.&quot;TripleS @triples_ethLINK@PopBase Exactly where she belongsSome other Swifties also shared their thoughts while celebrating the singer:TAYLA @ponar15LINK@PopBase Mind you she did that with only a name no title and no datePEPPERS @WHITEH0TPEPPERSLINK@PopBase she did that with just an album announcementBoom 💣 @WeriBombLINK@PopBase She will always be number oneSome other reactions about Taylor Swift's achievement were as follows:Lucky13 @13isLucky13LINK@PopBase Wow look at Taylor waving the wand and everyone rushing𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 @yourfavnookLINK@PopBase i mean thats the music industryArnab D. Saha @TheArnabSahaLINK@PopBase Making the whole place shimmer✨️✨️🧡🧡Taylor Swift has yet to announce an official release date for The Life of a Showgirl. Her last studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April 2024.Taylor Swift jokes about football fans wanting to see more of her on her appearance on Travis Kelce's podcastSuper Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: GettyOn Wednesday, August 13, another clip from the New Heights podcast, featuring Taylor Swift, was dropped online. The clip was released before the entire episode tonight.In the short clip, Swift was seen joking about NFL fans wanting to see more of her on their screen. The pop icon's comments appeared to be about football fans often criticizing her and booing her since she went public with her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce. She said:&quot;As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast. I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens... it’s more of me.&quot;NFL fans have often been critical of Taylor Swift as she frequently appeared on screens during the Chiefs' games. Moreover, the singer's relationship with Kelce has been frequently reported on in the media since last year.In February this year, Swift was present at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, during the 2025 Super Bowl. However, Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles, marking a major defeat for the tight-end star. When Swift appeared on the big screen during the game, the entire stadium full of NFL fans booed her.In terms of her career, Taylor Swift had been relatively out of the limelight since the Super Bowl. However, on May 30, the singer became active on Instagram once again by announcing that she has now reclaimed all her records. All the original versions of her album and the 'Taylor's Version' editions now belong to her, as she shared through a letter to Swifties on her official website.Three months later, in August, Swift announced her much-awaited twelfth studio album, The Life of A Showgirl, with her official fan page teasing a &quot;new era&quot; for her this week. Rumors suggest the album will feature 12 tracks, with 10 bonus tracks included in the deluxe edition. The pop icon also revealed the green and orange theme for the upcoming album, as all of her albums have a specific color theme that she adheres to.Taylor Swift might reveal more details about The Life of A Showgirl in the full episode of New Heights. It will be released on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET.