From X to Ghostface: 7 viral brand reactions to Taylor Swift announcing her new album "The Life Of A Showgirl" 

Various brands flooded social media to publicly support Taylor Swift after she announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, at 12:12 am on August 12, 2025. While the singer has not announced a release date for the upcoming album, she has unveiled the colors for her new era, orange and mint green.After her album announcement, her social media accounts switched their icons to an image of a glittering orange lock in a mint backdrop. Various brands, franchises, and companies followed suit, promoting the singer's announcement by incorporating the color scheme across their social media accounts.Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPopLINKSeveral brands and entertainment companies show support for Taylor Swift’s new music era. #TheLifeofaShowgirlHere is a list of viral brand reactions on X following Taylor Swift's album announcement:1) XX, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, unveiled its new profile picture in celebration of Taylor Swift's announcement of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. X's usual black and white profile underwent an upgrade, with the 'X' logo now in glittering orange, placed on a mint green background akin to Swift's new profile picture.X's new logo for Swift's album (Image via @X/X)2) GhostfaceThe official X account for Ghostface, the knife-wielding, mask-wearing antagonist from the Scream franchise, approved Taylor Swift's colour scheme for her era. Following the album announcement, the X account posted a picture of Ghostface standing in front of an orange backdrop, with the caption reading:&quot;We like orange.&quot;Ghostface's new post for Swift's album (Image via @GhostfaceTalks_/X)3) FedExGlobal shipping company FedEx also unveiled a new profile picture in honor of Taylor Swift's album announcement. The company logo was now placed in a glittery orange background, with the caption reading:&quot;Don't mind us we're just tidying up here #NewProfilePic.&quot;FedEx's new logo for Swift's album (Image via @FedEx/X)4) CrumblCrumbl, previously known as Crumbl Cookies, also adapted the glittery orange in its new X post, posting a picture of its cookie packaging in the orange backdrop with the caption:&quot;See you next era....&quot;Crumbl's new post for Swift's album (Image via @Crumbl/X)5) Skyline ChiliRestaurant chain Skyline Chili posted a photoshopped picture of Taylor Swift's blurred vinyl album, replacing the orange lock with its classic Cheese Coney hot dogs. The post's caption, which was a reference to the singer's 1989 track Blank Space, read:&quot;Cause darling, we're a Coney dressed like a daydream.&quot;Skyline Chili's new post for Swift's album (Image via @Skyline_Chili/X)6) NetflixThe official X account for Netflix celebrated the album announcement by posting a screenshot from its original series Sex Education, which featured Eric Effiong (played by Ncuti Gatwa) in an all-orange outfit saying, &quot;And I'm all orange!&quot; The post was captioned:&quot;Logging on @ 12:12.&quot;Netflix's new post for Swift's album (Image via @netflix/X)7) Olive GardenAmerican restaurant chain Olive Garden posted its &quot;official album cover prediction,&quot; which featured a photoshopped image of its classic breadsticks dressed like a Las Vegas showgirl, complete with a feathery orange headdress. The post was captioned:&quot;She's giving carbs, couture, and confetti. Consider this our official album cover prediction.&quot;Olive Garden's new post for Swift's album (Image via @olivegarden/X)Other brands that participated in the trend include McDonald's, Duolingo, Buffalo Wild Wings, Threads, and Wattpad, among others. Additionally, the Empire State Building also went orange to celebrate Swift's album announcement.Taylor Swift's upcoming album is now available for pre-orderTaylor Swift's official website has opened the &quot;pre pre-order&quot; for The Life of a Showgirl, now available in vinyl, cassette, or CD. As of this writing, the singer has not announced the release date or tracklist for the upcoming album.In addition to her album announcement, which was made in a preview clip from her upcoming episode on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights, Swift also released a new playlist on Spotify to welcome the new album.The playlist, titled And, baby, that's show business for you!, is a curated list of 22 of her old songs from albums like Reputation, Red, and 1989, all produced by Max Martin and Shellback.Pop Base @PopBaseLINKTaylor Swift has made a Spotify playlist for her upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ featuring only Max Martin-produced songs. The last time they worked together was ‘reputation’ in 2017.Taylor Swift's previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April 2024 as a double album and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys.The Life of a Showgirl is Swift's first album since she regained ownership of her entire music catalog, which she announced in May 2025.