  • "Even Google’s celebrating the Showgirl era" - Internet reacts to orange confetti animation appearing when one searches Taylor Swift's name online 

"Even Google's celebrating the Showgirl era" - Internet reacts to orange confetti animation appearing when one searches Taylor Swift's name online 

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified Aug 13, 2025 08:15 GMT
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
After Taylor Swift announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Tuesday, August 12, the news has not only exploded across the internet, but also inspired a new Google animation.

The search engine has joined in the celebration with Swifties, and now launches orange-yellow confetti on the screen as you type "Taylor Swift" into its search bar.

On Tuesday night, @ThePopTingz tweeted about the new Google animation on searching Swift's name, which has since caught the netizens' attention. One of the X users commented:

Some social media users raved about the Love Story singer's "insane impact," while others compared the new Google animation to a digital pumpkin spice party.

Meanwhile, others were simply excited for the buzz surrounding Swift's upcoming album.

Taylor Swift reportedly files for trademark rights for her upcoming album

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Source: Getty
Hours before Taylor Swift announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl, her company - TAS Rights Management LLC - reportedly submitted a trademark filing to secure its acronym "TLOAS" for a variety of merchandise items - from music recordings and instruments to apparel and mobile phone accessories.

Complex Music reported, upon reviewing the filing, that the list contains some unconventional items like inflatable toys, bean bags, incense burners, shoe laces, and paint brushes, to name a few.

However, this is just as likely an attempt for a more secure footing and keeping options open for the future, and doesn't necessitate that the new album's merchandise will have each item in its catalogue.

Taylor Swift is expected to reveal more details about her new album on Travis Kelce's podcast

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
For the announcement of her 12th studio album, Taylor Swift picked the New Heights Podcast, run by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.

In a teaser of the unreleased podcast that dropped on social media on Tuesday, August 12, Swift was sitting next to Travis, with Jason in the other frame. Telling the Kelce siblings that she wanted to share something with them, the Wildest Dreams singer picked up a mint green briefcase with her initials printed over it in orange letters.

Swift then opened it to reveal the vinyl of her new album, which was blurred in the teaser, saying, "It's my new album, The Life of a Showgirl".

Both brothers joined in on the excitement, with Travis cheering, "TS 12!"

Ever since the release, the Swifties have been examining the color palette of the new album to find the easter eggs that the singer has been dropping about TS 12 in the recent months, be it the orange door that she exited from in her final Eras Tour show or the "see you next era..." message printed against orange backdrop in her tour book.

Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, which features Swift as a guest, is scheduled to drop on YouTube tonight, on Wednesday, August 13.

About the author
Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
