"Even Google’s celebrating the Showgirl era" - Internet reacts to orange confetti animation appearing when one searches Taylor Swift's name online 

After Taylor Swift announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Tuesday, August 12, the news has not only exploded across the internet, but also inspired a new Google animation.The search engine has joined in the celebration with Swifties, and now launches orange-yellow confetti on the screen as you type &quot;Taylor Swift&quot; into its search bar.On Tuesday night, @ThePopTingz tweeted about the new Google animation on searching Swift's name, which has since caught the netizens' attention. One of the X users commented:Tweetstreaks @tweetstreaksLINKEven Google’s celebrating the Showgirl era 🎉🧡Some social media users raved about the Love Story singer's &quot;insane impact,&quot; while others compared the new Google animation to a digital pumpkin spice party.Me &amp; Who? @tagyourwhoLINKher impact is insaneMasha @mashaweb3LINKNice touch, Swifties are going to love that little Easter egg.Nikhil Wakode @NikhilWakode003LINKGoogle really said Swifties, assemble and threw a digital pumpkin spice partyMeanwhile, others were simply excited for the buzz surrounding Swift's upcoming album.joelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201LINKQueen Tay is coming 🧡Ramesh Bais @RameshBais12LINKIt’s amazing how something so simple can capture the excitement and love fans feel Truly heartwarmingMandolango @MandoUnchainedLINKGreat, can’t wait for the hoards of retarded Swifties to start yapping about how this is the greatest thing ever since the last greatest thing ever.Taylor Swift reportedly files for trademark rights for her upcoming albumTaylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Source: GettyHours before Taylor Swift announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl, her company - TAS Rights Management LLC - reportedly submitted a trademark filing to secure its acronym &quot;TLOAS&quot; for a variety of merchandise items - from music recordings and instruments to apparel and mobile phone accessories.Complex Music reported, upon reviewing the filing, that the list contains some unconventional items like inflatable toys, bean bags, incense burners, shoe laces, and paint brushes, to name a few.However, this is just as likely an attempt for a more secure footing and keeping options open for the future, and doesn't necessitate that the new album's merchandise will have each item in its catalogue.Taylor Swift is expected to reveal more details about her new album on Travis Kelce's podcastAFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens - Source: GettyFor the announcement of her 12th studio album, Taylor Swift picked the New Heights Podcast, run by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce.In a teaser of the unreleased podcast that dropped on social media on Tuesday, August 12, Swift was sitting next to Travis, with Jason in the other frame. Telling the Kelce siblings that she wanted to share something with them, the Wildest Dreams singer picked up a mint green briefcase with her initials printed over it in orange letters.Swift then opened it to reveal the vinyl of her new album, which was blurred in the teaser, saying, &quot;It's my new album, The Life of a Showgirl&quot;.Both brothers joined in on the excitement, with Travis cheering, &quot;TS 12!&quot;Ever since the release, the Swifties have been examining the color palette of the new album to find the easter eggs that the singer has been dropping about TS 12 in the recent months, be it the orange door that she exited from in her final Eras Tour show or the &quot;see you next era...&quot; message printed against orange backdrop in her tour book.Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, which features Swift as a guest, is scheduled to drop on YouTube tonight, on Wednesday, August 13.