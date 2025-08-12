Taylor Swift fan theory suggests singer might be releasing 4 variants of "The Life Of A Showgirl" due to hidden "T.S." records in the podcast

A fan theory on X suggested that Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, could be released in four variants due to four hidden &quot;T.S.&quot; records in the background of her podcast clip with Travis Kelce. For the uninitiated, the Bad Blood singer announced her 12th studio album at 12:12 am on August 12, 2025, via a clip from her upcoming episode on Kelce's podcast, New Heights, which will air on August 13.The colors for Swift's upcoming era are mint green and orange, after the singer switched her Instagram profile picture to an orange lock on a mint backdrop. She also had a mint green briefcase in the podcast clip, from which she took out her vinyl album during her announcement video.A Taylor Swift X fan account with the handle @kaiamal13 took a closer look at the announcement clip, noticing four other records with the initials &quot;T.S.&quot; in varying colors like pink, orange, purple, and white in the background. Swift is known for her penchant for leaving Easter eggs and clues for her fans, leading the X user to wonder if the records held a deeper meaning.They theorized that the different colors might signify different variants, with each variant showing &quot;drastically different aesthetics.&quot;&quot;So we have the mint version announced, but there were also 4 other boxes - white, purple, pink &amp; orange - so i’m thinking we could be getting 4 variants with drastically different aesthetics, kinda like showcasing The Life of a Showgirl &amp; the different aspects/sides of it??&quot; the user wrote.In a follow-up tweet, the user posted another theory, wondering if the different variants meant different bonus songs for each version.Meanwhile, another fan replied to the initial tweet with four pictures of Taylor Swift from &quot;The Eras Tour.&quot; The pictures showed the singer wearing outfits in the above colors during her last three nights of the tour, with the fan speculating that she might have been teasing the alleged variants since then.However, none of this has been confirmed by Taylor Swift or official sources at the time of this article. As of now, Swift's website offers the album in vinyl, cassette, and CD form for purchase as part of the &quot;pre pre-order,&quot; with no mention of different variants.The Empire State Building goes orange for Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl era has been marked by mint green and orange, and the Empire State Building recently lit up orange in honor of the album announcement. According to People Magazine, the New York City landmark unveiled its new color on Instagram with the caption:&quot;Onto the next era&quot;The Empire State Building in orange (Image via @EmpireStateBldg/X)Meanwhile, Taylor Nation, a social media account managed by Swift's team, also teased the orange era by posting 12 pictures of the singer in orange outfits taken during &quot;The Eras Tour&quot; on August 11, with the caption:“Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’”Additionally, Taylor Swift ditched her signature red lip for a subtle orange shade during her appearance on Kelce's podcast. Swift's website has also undergone a revamp, with the color theme now featuring glittering orange and mint green.As for other Easter eggs, Taylor Swift publicly uploaded a playlist, titled And, baby, that’s show business for you on Spotify to mark her album announcement. The playlist contains 22 of her songs from Red, Reputation, and 1989, all produced by Max Martin and Shellback.Pop Crave @PopCraveLINKTaylor Swift's new Spotify playlist features 22 songs, all of which have been produced by Max Martin and Shellback. Her upcoming album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is rumored to be produced by the duo.The singer has yet to unveil further details about the album, including the cover art, release date, tracklist, and number of songs.The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor Swift's first full-length album since her 2024 double LP, The Tortured Poets Department. It also marks her first project since she acquired ownership of her entire music catalog in May 2025.