"HOW LONG HAS SHE HAD THIS PLANNED" - Fans speculate Taylor Swift has planned her new album to be a lock and her Eras Tour stage to be the key

Taylor Swift fans, popularly known as Swifties, are speculating that the pop star has had her upcoming twelfth studio album planned since the Eras Tour. The singer announced her much-awaited next album on August 12, titled The Life of a Showgirl. Following her announcement, Taylor Swift's fans shared multiple theories online about the album, including one connecting it to her record-breaking Eras Tour that concluded last year in December. One fan on X claimed the Eras Tour stage was designed like a key, while her next album was the lock, as her latest announcement includes the symbol of a lock. They wrote:&quot;THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL BEING A LOCK WHEN THE ERAS TOUR STAGE WAS A KEY???&quot;A fan's theory about Swift's new album and the Eras Tour (Image via X/@sillysnorin)Fans took to X to react to the theory, with many showing excitement about the upcoming album. One user wrote:&quot;HOW LONG HAS SHE HAD THIS PLANNED&quot;kenzie | in my ❤️‍🔥 era @kenziesversionLINK@sillysnorin HOW LONG HAS SHE HAD THIS PLANNEDSome other reactions agreeing with the theory were:lauren ❤️‍🔥 @sillysnorinLINKAND THE KARMA DOOR BEING ORANGElauren ❤️‍🔥 @sillysnorinLINK@kenziesversion SHES A MASTERMINDcarl 🫶 @clandestinpeaceLINK@sillysnorin WAIT THATS THE ACTUAL ALBUM COVER??? I THOUGHT IT WAS BLURRED OUT TILL THE PODCAST RELEASEDFans continued to share their thoughts on the theory, with some also disagreeing with it:ً @h2gkmroLINK@sillysnorin this makes no sense cus the key to the 1989 vault was also the eras tour stageLex - Fell Down Alice’s Rabbit Hole @msmoony_LINK@sillysnorin No bc I was telling my wife that I’m 99999% sure this was originally supposed to be TS11 but then bc of the everything that happened in her life she wrote TTPD and pushed this off so they wouldn’t be as close together𝒮𝒶𝓇𝒶𝒽 (𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝑜𝓇’𝓈 𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓈𝒾𝑜𝓃) @giftedswiftedLINK@sillysnorin I can’t tell if you’re all serious… this just means the album cover is locked for nowTaylor Swift has yet to announce a release date for The Life of a Showgirl as of writing. Her last album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April last year with a black and white color scheme. However, her latest announcement includes a green and orange theme, continuing the tradition of each of her albums having a specific color theme.Taylor Swift announces her twelfth studio album in a podcast appearance with boyfriend Travis KelceAFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: GettyMore than a year after the release of her last studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has announced her twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The pop sensation shared the news on her boyfriend, NFL tight-end Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights.On August 12, Travis Kelce confirmed that Taylor Swift will be a guest on the Wednesday (August 13) episode of his podcast. Swift shared a clip of her appearance on the podcast at exactly 12:12 pm ET, where she comes up with a briefcase representing her new album.&quot;So I wanted to show you something. We got--- [Kelce: A briefcase?] Yeah. This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; Swift said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer announcement was followed by cheers from both Jason and Travis Kelce. Subsequently, Swift also changed her display icon on Instagram and X, including an orange lock behind a green background. She has yet to officially release the album cover or the release date.Taylor Swift's official website also includes an option to pre-order the album. Per the website, the record will be delivered before October 13, but that is not when the album will be released. The singer's website mentioned that the release date will be made public later.This marked the first time Taylor Swift announced her album through her partner's podcast. She previously announced the release of The Tortured Poets Department after receiving her fourth Grammy for Album of the Year (AOTY).It all began on Monday (August 11), when Taylor Swift's official fan page, Taylor Nation, teased a &quot;new era&quot; for the pop star while sharing 12 specific images from the Eras Tour. Swifties caught the hint, speculating about the announcement of her next album. &quot;Thinking about when she said 'see you next era',&quot; the caption said.Following the post, Swift's official website also began a countdown to 00:12 ET (05:12 BST), further increasing the anticipation. The pop sensation has yet to release more details about the album. However, she has seemingly left multiple Easter eggs for her eagle-eyed fans to figure out with a playlist.Alongside her new album announcement, Taylor Swift also released a new Spotify playlist including her songs from her previous albums. It was titled &quot;And, baby, that’s show business for you&quot;. Notably, all the tracks in her playlist were produced by Max Martin, who last worked with her during her 2017 album, Reputation. The playlist notably does not include any tracks produced by Jack Antonoff, who has been a frequent collaborator of Swift over the last few years.The playlist featured 22 tracks, with multiple Billboard also teasing it using a QR code across the United States. Fans could scan the code leading to her album. Swifties speculate that the 22 selected tracks include hints or easter eggs about Swift's upcoming album.The singer is expected to reveal more details about the project during her full podcast appearance on Travis Kelce's New Heights on Wednesday, August 13.