"AOTY INCOMING" - Fans erupt as Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' 

On August 12, 2025, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. It will be her 12th studio album. The announcement was made during the singer’s recent appearance on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.While the episode is slated to drop on Wednesday, a clip featuring Swift announcing her album with the Kelce brothers was shared on the podcast’s official Instagram page at 12:12 AM ET on August 12, 2025.“Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. Tay’s 12th album is called………… pre pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com,” the caption read.In the video post, Taylor was seen telling Travis and Jason how she wanted to “show&quot; them &quot;something.” She then revealed a mint-colored briefcase with her initials “TS” emblazoned on it. As she opened the briefcase, the pop icon stated:“This is my brand-new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’”Jason excitedly yelled, “Ahhhhhhhhh,” while Travis added, “TS12.”Earlier in the day, Kelce brothers announced that they would be doing a &quot;f**king podcast&quot; with a &quot;very special guest,&quot; which was soon revealed as the Lover songstress. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Swift's fans shared their diverse reactions on social media platforms, such as X. For instance, @willnights commented on Pop Base's post by writing:&quot;AOTY [Album of The Year] INCOMING.&quot;willnights @willnights1LINKAOTY INCOMINGSeveral people joined the conversation and expressed their excitement for the upcoming album on X.= @cardiratedLINKOH MY GOD, the music industry herself is backkkras ali @rasalistairLINKyeah as head straight top swiftie i’ll be thereLucas Sanders @LucasSa56947288LINKCan't wait!Others continued to share the online frenzy, stating they can't wait to listen to the &quot;masterpiece.&quot;Massimo Colonna @tulhaidettoLINKMaybe this will be the opportunity to get to know her even more as an artist!Fran @heyheyfrancieleLINKYassss Queen! Can't wait to vibe to this masterpiece, Love!Hanzi @hanzihereXLINKTaylor Swift never ceases to amaze her fans! I thought this wasn't real for a moment. She's a great artist and announcing the album release was great as well.This will be unbelievably superb.Notably, the album cover was blurred in the podcast clip. However, Taylor Swift's official Instagram profile picture has been changed to an orange sparkly lock against a mint-green background, seemingly giving a hint about the cover art of The Life of a Showgirl.Everything else you need to know about Taylor Swift's new albumBefore the album was announced at 12:12 AM ET on August 12, 2025, a countdown clock appeared on Taylor Swift’s official website. It was mentioned that the countdown would expire on August 12, 12:12 AM, ET. When the countdown finally ended, the website showed a message, “Pre Pre-Order: The Life of a Showgirl.”Now, in the wake of the reveal, Swift’s website and all social media accounts have confirmed the announcement. Additionally, the Taylor Nation accounts on the internet, which are owned and run by Swift’s team, teased fans about the upcoming album by sharing 12 images of the musician in orange costumes from her bygone The Eras Tour.&quot;Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'&quot; the post caption read.A screenshot of Taylor Swift's official website (Image via taylorswift.com)According to her website and NBC News, the pre-orders of the album will be shipped by October 13, 2025. However, Taylor Swift hasn’t divulged details surrounding The Life of a Showgirl, including its release date, number of songs, track list, or potential collaborators, at the time of writing.The 12th studio album comes after last year's The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April 2025 as a double album. It peaked on the Billboard 200 chart for 17 weeks and won album of the year at the Grammys.The Life of a Showgirl will also be Swift's first full-length album after she purchased back the ownership of masters for her first six albums from Shamrock Capital after Scooter Braun's Big Machine Records sold it in 2019.In May this year, Taylor also confirmed she was re-recording new versions of her music catalog, including 1989 and Fearless.