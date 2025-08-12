  • home icon
  • Music
  • "AOTY INCOMING" - Fans erupt as Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' 

"AOTY INCOMING" - Fans erupt as Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' 

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Aug 12, 2025 10:25 GMT
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. (Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

On August 12, 2025, Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. It will be her 12th studio album. The announcement was made during the singer’s recent appearance on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.

Ad

While the episode is slated to drop on Wednesday, a clip featuring Swift announcing her album with the Kelce brothers was shared on the podcast’s official Instagram page at 12:12 AM ET on August 12, 2025.

“Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. Tay’s 12th album is called………… pre pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com,” the caption read.

In the video post, Taylor was seen telling Travis and Jason how she wanted to “show" them "something.” She then revealed a mint-colored briefcase with her initials “TS” emblazoned on it. As she opened the briefcase, the pop icon stated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“This is my brand-new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’”

Jason excitedly yelled, “Ahhhhhhhhh,” while Travis added, “TS12.”

Earlier in the day, Kelce brothers announced that they would be doing a "f**king podcast" with a "very special guest," which was soon revealed as the Lover songstress.

Ad

Taylor Swift's fans shared their diverse reactions on social media platforms, such as X. For instance, @willnights commented on Pop Base's post by writing:

"AOTY [Album of The Year] INCOMING."
Ad

Several people joined the conversation and expressed their excitement for the upcoming album on X.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others continued to share the online frenzy, stating they can't wait to listen to the "masterpiece."

Ad
Ad
Ad

Notably, the album cover was blurred in the podcast clip. However, Taylor Swift's official Instagram profile picture has been changed to an orange sparkly lock against a mint-green background, seemingly giving a hint about the cover art of The Life of a Showgirl.

Everything else you need to know about Taylor Swift's new album

Before the album was announced at 12:12 AM ET on August 12, 2025, a countdown clock appeared on Taylor Swift’s official website. It was mentioned that the countdown would expire on August 12, 12:12 AM, ET. When the countdown finally ended, the website showed a message, “Pre Pre-Order: The Life of a Showgirl.”

Ad

Now, in the wake of the reveal, Swift’s website and all social media accounts have confirmed the announcement. Additionally, the Taylor Nation accounts on the internet, which are owned and run by Swift’s team, teased fans about the upcoming album by sharing 12 images of the musician in orange costumes from her bygone The Eras Tour.

"Thinking about when she said 'See you next era…'" the post caption read.
Ad
A screenshot of Taylor Swift&#039;s official website (Image via taylorswift.com)
A screenshot of Taylor Swift's official website (Image via taylorswift.com)

According to her website and NBC News, the pre-orders of the album will be shipped by October 13, 2025. However, Taylor Swift hasn’t divulged details surrounding The Life of a Showgirl, including its release date, number of songs, track list, or potential collaborators, at the time of writing.

Ad

The 12th studio album comes after last year's The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April 2025 as a double album. It peaked on the Billboard 200 chart for 17 weeks and won album of the year at the Grammys.

The Life of a Showgirl will also be Swift's first full-length album after she purchased back the ownership of masters for her first six albums from Shamrock Capital after Scooter Braun's Big Machine Records sold it in 2019.

In May this year, Taylor also confirmed she was re-recording new versions of her music catalog, including 1989 and Fearless.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Know More
Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications