Perez Hilton reacts as Taylor Swift reportedly snubs Matty Healy's mom's "obnoxious" claim

The ongoing tension between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's family continues forward, with celebrity blogger Perez Hilton weighing in on the latest developments. After Matty Healy’s mother, Denise Welch, spoke about Taylor Swift on Watch What Happens Live, reports suggest the pop star has brushed off the comments as &quot;obnoxious&quot; but is choosing to take the high road.During her appearance on Andy Cohen's talk show on July 24, 2025, Welch was asked about Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is widely believed to include references to her brief romance with Matty Healy in 2023. Welch, in response, said,“Being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”As reported by the Daily Mail, Taylor Swift thought Welch's comments were &quot;obnoxious&quot; but does not want to create a public feud. A source told the publication that while the singer could have fought back, she prefers to &quot;take the high road&quot; and concentrate on her current happiness with NFL player Travis Kelce.“It’s a bit obnoxious in Taylor’s eyes, but she has to take the high road. If there was anything that would be in a future song of Taylor’s – if she were ever to respond – she would respond that way. But as of right now, she might just let it slide. She is not going to let Denise ruin her day,&quot; the source told the Daily Mail.The source also stated that Swift still has respect for Welch and hopes the situation will resolve quickly. However, if Welch continues to criticize her, the singer may eventually respond, possibly through her music.“Taylor respected Denise and will continue to do so, as this will go away very quickly. But if Denise continues to talk about it and bash Taylor, then Taylor would say something. The ball is still in Denise’s court to see if she wants to continue the narrative she brought upon herself,&quot; the source said.Perez Hilton weighed in with his response on X, writing,&quot;Taylor Swift is grateful that this is nothing compared to her #BlakeLively drama!&quot;Matty Healy's mother's comments about Taylor Swift exploredDuring her appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Matty Healy's mother, Denise Welch, clarified that she had nothing against Taylor Swift, but said it was “tricky” because she had to remain silent while Swift made an album about their relationship.“Not that I have anything against her at all! It was just - it was tricky...listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.”She further stated that her son had since &quot;moved on&quot; and is engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel.“Matty has taken it all in completely good grace...He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabriella [Gabbriette Bechtel], who is gorgeous,” she said.Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly dated for a few months in 2023, after Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their six-year relationship.Swift has since moved on with Travis Kelce and has been dating him since 2023. According to People, Matty Healy has been engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel since June 2024.