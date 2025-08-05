Matty Healy's mom seemingly throws shade at Taylor Swift, Perez Hilton calls The 1975 frontman "a blip in the grand scheme of things!"

Perez Hilton recently weighed in on Matty Healy's mother, Denise Welch's comments about his brief relationship with Taylor Swift. In his recent blog, uploaded on July 25, 2025, the American blogger and columnist cited Welch's interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, dated Thursday, July 24.During the interview, Denise Welch (Matty's mother) was asked about Taylor Swift's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, which reportedly contains songs about her brief relationship with Matty, whom she dated for a few months in 2023.&quot;Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,&quot; Denise stated.In response to her comments, Perez Hilton speculated whether Denise's remarks reflected a personal dislike for Taylor or her disappointment over their relationship's conclusion.&quot;That’s harsh!&quot; Perez remarked in his blog.Welch, in her interview with Andy Cohen, further added:&quot;Not that I have anything against her at all! It was just - it was tricky. She, listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it.&quot;Denise shared that Matty Healy handled the attention brought by Swift's album and their relationship with &quot;good grace.&quot; She added that Healy has moved on and is &quot;happy&quot; with his &quot;amazing&quot; fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, to whom he became engaged in May 2024.Meanwhile, on August 5, 2025, Perez Hilton also shared the blog link on X, with the caption:&quot;Matty Healy was a blip in the grand scheme of things!&quot; Matty Healy consoles his mother after her comments on his romance with Taylor Swift: reportsFive days after publicly commenting on Taylor Swift, Denise Welch was seen being consoled by her son Matty Healy, in front of a restaurant in West Hollywood, on July 29, as reported by TMZ.Healy was seen hugging his mother before sitting on the curb and chatting while she dabbed her face with her napkin, and the singer-songwriter took puffs of his cigarette. The outlet further cited a source who claimed that Matty was consoling his mother over a &quot;family matter.&quot;According to People Magazine, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first met on November 19, 2014, when Swift attended a concert of The 1975 in Los Angeles with Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. She later went to another concert on December 4, 2014, in N.Y.C. alongside Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge.Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan (Image via Getty)Meanwhile, in an interview with 2DayFM on January 20, 2015, Healy shut down rumors about his relationship with Swift, claiming it was &quot;fake.&quot;&quot;We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally. She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that,&quot; he said.However, after Swift reportedly broke up with her longtime boyfriend actor Joe Alwyn on April 28, 2023, Matty attended her Eras Tour in Nashville a month later, and the two were also seen holding hands in New York City. Despite their public appearances, the two parted ways on June 5, 2023, per the outlet.It is worth noting that neither Taylor Swift nor Matty Healy ever commented on their reported relationship.