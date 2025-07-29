  • home icon
Was Taylor Swift spotted filming a new music video? Perez Hilton claims he's curious about "what this new Taylor era is going to sound like"

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Published Jul 29, 2025 13:31 GMT
67th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
67th GRAMMY Awards - Show - Image via: Getty

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift's next album, and now reports have emerged hinting that the Grammy-winning singer is working on a new project. Pop culture commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton discussed the alleged development in his July 28 YouTube video. Although there has been no official confirmation from Taylor Swift about any new release, Hilton and a few other publications have reported on it.

In an exclusive, the media outlet, The US Sun has claimed that Taylor Swift was spotted filming a new music video on Thursday in Los Angeles. The report was based on the information provided by an insider.

In his podcast, Hilton also reiterated the media outlet's claim, saying he had earlier heard the rumors about it. Hilton expressed his excitement over the news saying,

"I told you this; I forget, like, weeks ago. I said I heard it through the grapevine that Taylor Swift is going to be dropping a new album next month, in August. And guess what? I was right... It hasn't been officially announced yet, but Taylor Swift was spotted filming a new music video in Los Angeles... I'm so curious what this new Taylor era is going to sound like."
youtube-cover
Hilton said that Taylor Swift's project was "top secret," and even the staff present at the recording were not able to hear the song.

"It was so top secret they wouldn't even play the song. Like, she had on in-ear monitors so she could hear her vocals and her lyrics and all of that, but everybody else just got in-ear monitors and a click track, I think. Or the click track was played by speakers," Hilton said.
Hilton further cited the report of The US Sun wherein the insider hinted that Swift might have been working all along between her "romantic getaways." Hilton reacted to this and wrote,

"It makes sense! All she needs is her guitar and a pen while on vacay, and she can still let the ideas flow. She’s a Mastermind, after all!"

What did The US Sun claim about Taylor Swift new music project?

There has been speculation going on following The US Sun's report which was based on an anonymous insider, reported that Swift was in Los Angeles on Thursday filming a new music video.

As reported above, the insider revealed the secrecy of the project and shared that the singer had been working on her music despite taking off from tours.

"Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans," an insider told the outlet.
The outlet also reached out to Swift's representatives. However, no official word came from her team to confirm the news.

Swift's last album was The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in 2024. Recently, the music icon reclaimed the master recordings of her first six albums after buying them from Shamrock capital.

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Anuj Singh Kushwaha

Edited by Udisha
