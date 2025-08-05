What did Jared Leto do? Perez Hilton claims “Disney only have themselves to blame” for accusations against actor resurfacing on internet

Celebrity commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Jared Leto’s accusations resurfacing on the internet, amidst the actor’s upcoming Disney movie release. On August 5, 2025, the Hilton reacted to this news with a post on X captioned:&quot;Jared Leto's Teen Predator Accusations Resurface -- And Disney Only Have Themselves To Blame!&quot;In the blog linked to the aforementioned post, Hilton elaborated on the recent online uproar surrounding Jared Leto.He stated that a wave of allegations was made earlier this year against Jared Leto by &quot;a virtual army of women&quot;. As per their allegations, Leto was accused of s*xual misconduct and inappropriate behavior, spanning over several years. Many of the claims, Hilton noted, also involved the actor’s disturbing interactions with teenage girls.The podcaster further stated that the controversy surrounding Leto regained traction after DJ Allie Teilz resurfaced an old Facebook post from 2012. In the older post, she had alleged that a then-40-year-old Leto tried to &quot;force himself&quot; on her backstage at an M83 concert when she was just 17.Teilz reshared the original post via Instagram Stories recently. This triggered a viral response and prompted other women to come forward with similar stories.While Leto’s representative publicly denied the allegations, Hilton noted that the denial had little impact on shifting public opinion.&quot;He didn’t do much to really move the needle with folks who have been hearing these stories for years!&quot; he stated.He further added that while most other actors would get canceled with such serious allegations against them, Leto had no problem featuring in major movies. This included his upcoming Disney film, Tron: Ares &quot;Other guys get canceled with allegations like this on their CV — but Jared still seems to have no issues being cast in MAJOR movies. Exhibit A: Disney’s upcoming Tron: Ares, which is set to come out in October,&quot; Hilton added.What else did Perez Hilton say about Disney amidst Jared Leto’s accusations resurfacing on the internet?Disney Logo (Image via Getty Images)In the aforementioned article published on his website, Perez Hilton noted that Disney was facing growing condemnation across social media because of Jared Leto.Leto was set to play the titular character Ares, a highly advanced program from the digital world who crosses into the human realm in the third installment of Disney’s Tron franchise. But public backlash over his past s*xual misconduct allegations brought renewed attention to his casting.&quot;The studio is getting absolutely TORCHED on social media right now for hiring him! A little late, but at least people are making noise!&quot; Hilton said.Hilton also pointed out that this backlash was ironically triggered by Disney itself.Citing an August 3, 2025, Wall Street Journal report, he explained Disney had recently considered, and then rejected, using a fully AI-generated character for the film. The report noted that Disney ultimately pulled back from the idea due to fears over public perception and controversy surrounding artificial intelligence in film.But as the podcaster emphasized, this decision had an unintended consequence. By attempting to avoid one PR scandal, Disney inadvertently ignited another.&quot;Just the fact they considered it — though they decided to do the right thing, if strictly for business reasons — has come back to bite them. Because it reminded everyone they should be upset with Disney for hiring ALLEGED S*X PEST JARED LETO!!!&quot; he remarked.The podcaster further added how online conversations regarding Disney quickly shifted from AI ethics to accountability, with users across social media platforms demanding answers from the studio.Hilton questioned how Disney, a company that prided itself on its family-friendly image, could have overlooked the controversy surrounding Leto.&quot;MAKE IT MAKE SENSE. We mean, Disney is a family brand! How could they not foresee that hiring a dude with this caliber of accusations could prove to be an issue?… Or did they just… Not care??&quot; Hilton added.More about the accusations against Jared LetoJared Leto (Image via Getty Images)According to a June 7, 2025, report by Air Mail, nine women came forward to accuse actor and musician Jared Leto of inappropriate and s*xually explicit behavior. Some described his conduct as &quot;predatory, terrifying, and unacceptable.&quot;The allegations, which spanned several years, included claims that Leto targeted underage girls, made unsolicited s*xual advances, and engaged in other disturbing encounters.One of the women recounted her experience from 2006 when she was just 16 years old. She told AirMail (report dated June 7, 2025) that Leto approached her outside a café in Los Angeles, where he was seated with then-19-year-old actress Ashley Olsen. According to her, Leto suddenly grabbed her arm, had a &quot;quick conversation&quot;, and got her number.She also told the outlet that Leto invited her to a party at his house. She declined the invitation, noting that she didn't even have a driver's license at the time. She claimed the late-night calls with Lwto continued-often around 1 to 3 AM. Eventually, the conversations became s*xual in nature.She alleged that Leto began asking her explicit questions like&quot;Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever sucked a d*ck?&quot;Another woman, model Laura La Rue, shared a similar story from 2008 when she was also 16. She said she encountered Leto, who was 36 at the time, at a private event in Beverly Hills, where he allegedly watched her with &quot;intense&quot; focus. When he learned she was underage, he asked for her number, which initiated an email exchange.That eventually led her to visit his home in April 2009. La Rue described his behavior during the visit as flirtatious and manipulative.&quot;I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there. He was flirting with me. He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game,&quot; she told the outlet.In response to these claims, a representative for Jared Leto told Air Mail that the “communications” between Leto and La Rue contained “nothing s*xual or inappropriate.&quot; The representative also added that La Rue later applied to be Leto's personal assistant, suggesting her allegations lacked credibility.Nine women accuse Jared Leto of inappropriate and s*xually explicit behaviorHowever, Air Mail (report dated June 7, 2025) reported that La Rue denied ever applying for such a position.La Rue also alleged that during another of these visits, when she was 17, Leto casually walked out of a room completely n*de.&quot;He just walked out, d*ck out, like it was normal ... I thought maybe this was just what adult men do,&quot; she said.Another woman who had accused Leto told Air Mail that she began texting with Leto while she was still underage. She claimed that during her visits to his house, he would ask disturbing and s*xually charged questions.According to her account, when she turned 18, Leto allegedly exposed himself and began masturbating in front of her. She said the encounter escalated further when he physically involved her without her consent.&quot;Then he walked over, grabbed my hand, and put it on him. He leaned in and said, 'I want you to spit on it!’,&quot; she claimed.A representative of Leto had “expressly denied” the various women’s accusations reported in Air Mail, as “demonstrably false”. However, Jared Leto himself has yet to comment on the allegationsAs of now, Disney has not released an official statement regarding the backlash or Leto’s casting. But with the film still in production, the controversy continues to cast a long shadow over Tron: Ares.Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares is slated to hit theatres on October 10, 2025. Following that, the actor is set to play the role of Skeletor in the live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, scheduled for release on June 5, 2026.