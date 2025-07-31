When will Zootopia 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Disney's Zootopia 2 is a sequel to one of its most popular animated films, 2016's Zootopia. The sequel is set to be released on November 26, 2025, in theatres, and it will most likely be released for streaming exclusively on Disney+ later. Zootopia 2 will follow Officer Judy Hopps and her colleague Nick Wilde as they go on another adventure.

The upcoming film might potentially widen Zootopia's settings in terms of emotional complexity. It will see Judy and Nick on a challenging mission as the city introduces new districts, species, and social issues that threaten to strain their relationship.

The first Zootopia film had an international theatrical release on February 10, 2016, in Belgium. This was followed by its domestic release in the US on March 4, 2016. The film was directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore, with Jared Bush as co-director. Zootopia became both a critical and commercial success, earning over $1 billion globally and winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

When will Zootopia 2 release?

Zootopia 2 will be released in theaters across the US on November 26, 2025, following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This is an ideal time of year for Disney family-focused releases.

The date follows the long-standing Disney custom of releasing big animated titles between the holiday seasons to maximize family viewership and box office potential.

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in Partner in crisis therapy session (Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios)

After its theatrical release, Zootopia 2 will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+. However, the exact date is yet to be announced. The movie will likely come to the platform within 45 to 90 days of its theatrical release, based on Disney's release patterns.

Once launched, it will be available through the Disney+ Standard and Premium plans, with ad-supported access through the Standard with Ads tier and ad-free viewing available via Disney+ Premium.

What is Zootopia 2 about?

Based on the official synopsis, Zootopia 2 starts with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde recalling the historic case of the previous movie. Their alliance is put to the test when a new threat comes in the form of a venomous snake named Gary DeSnake. This leads to the potential disintegration of their relationship as full-fledged ZPD officers.

Snakes are uncommon in Zootopia, and their introduction throws off the balance of their mammal-led metropolis. Chief Bogo (Idris Elba) assigns the duo to a "Partners in Crisis" counseling program to solve their internal strife, and then sends them on a high-stakes mission.

As part of their rehabilitation, Judy and Nick must undergo therapy sessions under the supervision of a quokka therapist named Dr. Fuzzby. Zootopia 2 provides the usual franchise elements while exploring themes of partnership, communication, and change within a rapidly evolving cityscape.

Is there a trailer for Zootopia 2?

The first full trailer of Zootopia 2 was released by Disney on July 30, 2025. The trailer begins with Judy and Nick being forced into couples-style therapy, which doesn't seem to work the way they expected. Dr. Fuzzby is quick to spot Judy's overbearing personality and Nick's emotionally fabricated attitude.

Tension escalates as Chief Bogo presents them with a "make‑or‑break" assignment: if they fail to apprehend Gary De’Snake, their partnership will be terminated. In the second half of the trailer, the visual action gets more intense with chases in wetland regions, sub-surface regions, desert canyons, and mountainous areas.

All cast members in Zootopia 2

The cast of the first film makes their way back to Zootopia 2, along with several new characters. The sequel will also take a look at the relationship between the main characters, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Like the first film, Ginnifer Goodwin will lend her voice to Judy Hopps, an idealistic rabbit detective at ZPD, who is the heart of the investigation of the sequel. Meanwhile, Jason Bateman will lend his voice to Nick Wilde, Judy's fox partner. He is a former hustler turned law enforcement ally. Judy and Nick will be seen basing their adventure on his street smarts and developing emotional range.

Zootopia 2 will see Idris Elba voice Chief Bogo, the strict and powerful ZPD leader. He will direct Judy and Nick through the process of coping in response to the “Partners in Crisis” counseling. Nate Torrence will voice Officer Benjamin Clawhauser, the receptionist and community face of the ZPD. The cheetah has been charged with PR duties in times of upheaval.

Singer Shakira, meanwhile, will voice Gazelle, a celebrity turned activist whose presence and voice reinforce social commentary of the film.

Other returning cast members and characters include Jenny Slate as Dawn Bellwether and Maurice LaMarche as Mr. Big. They will be joined by Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton, Leah Latham as Fru Fru, Josh Dallas as Frantic Pig, Tommy Chong as Yax, and Mark Rhino Smith as Officer McHorn.

Zootopia 2 will also see Raymond Persi, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, and John DiMaggio reprise their roles from the 2016 original.

New Voices and Characters

Ke Huy Quan will voice Gary DeSnake, a poisonous Indonesian pit viper causing havoc in Qootopia. He will be at the centre of the mystery and the emotional reckoning of Jenny and Nick.

Quinta Brunson will voice Dr. Fuzzby, the quokka therapist guiding Judy and Nick through the “Partners in Crisis” sessions to mend their broken partnership. Fortune Feimster will voice Nibbles Maplestick, a conspiracy-minded beaver who lives in Marsh Market and provides critical insight into the new reptilian presence. Jean Reno will voice Bushron, a French goat cop who enforces mountain-region law and symbolizes the growing territories of Zootopia.

Other new characters in Zootopia 2 include Wind Dancer (a stallion politician), the Linxleys (a lynx family), Chevron (goat officer), and Grizzby (bear cop), among others.

Zootopia 2 will be released theatrically in the US on November 26, 2025.

