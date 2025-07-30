Abbott Elementary season 5 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

  • home icon
By Abhisri Kodandaraman
Published Jul 30, 2025 17:37 GMT
Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary season 5 is officially on the way and will continue following the lives of the teachers at the elementary school located in Philadelphia. The comedy mockumentary balances sharp comedy with real issues such as public education funding and teaching pressure. Brunson also stars as Janine, the hyper-optimistic second-grade teacher who always goes out of her way to do things for the children of the school.

Alongside Brunson, other actors like Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and Chris Perfetti also appear in the series. Abbott Elementary season 5, set to premiere on October 1, 2025, will continue the character arcs of the teachers at Abbott.

Exact release date of Abbott Elementary season 5, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Abbott Elementary season 5 is coming back on October 1, 2025, just in time for school to begin. The show will be airing new episodes every Wednesday at 8:30 pm ET. This is consistent with the timeslot that the show has occupied in past seasons.

Below are the release dates and times of the show's premiere in a selection of major time zones around the globe.

Time ZoneRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific Time (PT)Wednesday, October 1, 20255:30 PM
Central Time (CT)Wednesday, October 1, 20257:30 PM
Eastern Time (ET)Wednesday, October 1, 20258:30 PM
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, October 2, 202512:30 AM
Central European TimeThursday, October 2, 20252:30 AM
Eastern European TimeThursday, October 2, 20252:30 AM
Indian Standard Time Thursday, October 2, 20256:00 AM
Japan Standard Time Thursday, October 2, 20259:30 AM
Australian Eastern Time Thursday, October 2, 202510:30 AM
There are a total of 22 episodes that will be released every Wednesday up until the season finale on February 19, 2026.

Where to watch Abbott Elementary season 5?

Viewers will see new episodes every Wednesday in primetime on ABC. For those who cannot watch Abbott Elementary season 5 on the premiere date, new episodes will be available on Hulu the following Thursday and every Thursday thereafter.

Hulu has different subscription options to suit most viewing instances. The basic ad-supported plan is $7.99 a month, in which viewers are given full access to Hulu's streaming library (with some ads), while the ad-free plan costs $17.99 and allows most content to be viewed without ads.

All the cast members in Abbott Elementary season 5 and their characters

Show creator Quinta Brunson stars as Janine Teagues, a relentlessly optimistic second-grade teacher who is passionate about making a difference. The rest of the cast members and the characters they portray are as follows:

  • Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
  • Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
  • Janelle James as Ava Coleman
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
  • Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti
  • Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill
  • William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson
  • Zack Fox as Tariq Temple
  • Reggie Hayes as Superintendent Collins
  • Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Ashley Garcia
  • Lauren Weedman as Kristen Marie
  • Leslie Odom Jr. as Dr. Johnson
  • Orlando Jones as Martin Eddie
  • Ayo Edebiri as Ayesha Teagues
  • Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta Teagues
All about Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary is a sitcom presented in the style of a documentary that takes place at the underfunded Willard R. Abbott Elementary School in Philadelphia. The series follows a group of enthusiastic educators, which includes the hopelessly optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, an earnest history teacher named Jacob Hill, two veteran teacher colleagues named Barbara Howard and Melissa Schemmenti, and a reluctant substitute teacher Gregory Eddie.

The staff's work is frequently overcomplicated by the school's eccentric, untrained principal, Ava Coleman. Despite meager resources and bureaucratic challenges, however, the teachers are devoted to their students and their purpose.

Season 4 concluded without a giant cliffhanger but suggested large-scale changes to come. Gregory flourished as acting principal in Ava's absence, showing off newfound confidence and a possible interest in a full-time leadership position, perhaps at another school. This creates a possible showdown with Janine, his current girlfriend.

At Comic Con San Diego, showrunner Quinta Brunson teased that Abbott Elementary season 5 will include scenes shot at a live Philadelphia event, presumably sporting events.

"You can expect us to be filming at a live event. You can do with that information what you will because I can't give you more information," she added.

Final Thoughts

Abbott Elementary season 5 is currently scheduled to release its 22 episodes on ABC. Although there has been no official news of the show's renewal, its critical acclaim, audience viewership, and multiple Emmy Awards suggest that it will likely be renewed for a sixth season.

Abhisri Kodandaraman

Abhisri Kodandaraman

Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.

Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.

When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching.

