  • home icon
  • Shows
  • What time will It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 5 release on FXX? Release timings for all regions 

What time will It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 5 release on FXX? Release timings for all regions 

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Jul 30, 2025 13:39 GMT
It
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 (Image via FXX)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 5, titled The Gang Goes to a Dog Track, will be released on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The upcoming episode is sure to be hilariously chaotic, where the Gang jumps into another ridiculous situation.

Ad

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is about five narcissistic, self-centered friends who own and run a Philadelphia dive bar called Paddy's Pub. This show has been popular on the airwaves for over twenty years, maintaining its unique humor and drawing in fans with its biting satire.

The show is known for its crude humor and unique perspective on various social issues. Episode 5 of season 17 will be about the Gang's mishaps at a dog track, which will involve betting, plotting, and chaos in a way that only they can make.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The episode is expected to continue the show's trend of turning everyday events into absurdly dark comedy with surprising turns. Fans can expect the Gang's antics to take a turn for the worse, as their attempts to work in the betting and racing world are likely to end in destructive and funny situations.

Disclaimer: This article might have spoilers for the upcoming episode. Reader's discretion advised.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 5 release time for all major regions revealed

Ad

The release time for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 5 is consistent across regions, but the time of airing varies based on your location. Here's when fans can tune in:

Region

Release Date & Day

Release Time

USA (Pacific Time)

July 30, 2025, Wednesday

6:00 pm

USA (Eastern Time)

July 30, 2025, Wednesday

9:00 pm

Brazil (BRT)

July 30, 2025, Wednesday

10:00 pm

UK (BST)

July 31, 2025, Thursday

2:00 am

Central Europe (CET)

July 31, 2025, Thursday

3:00 am

India (IST)

July 31, 2025, Thursday

6:30 am

South Africa (SAST)

July 31, 2025, Thursday

3:00 am

Philippines (PHT)

July 31, 2025, Thursday

9:00 am

Australia (ACDT)

July 31, 2025, Thursday

11:30 am

New Zealand (NZST)

July 31, 2025, Thursday

1:00 pm

Ad

How many episodes will there be in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

Season 17 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will have a total of 8 episodes. With four episodes already aired, episode 5 is set to air on July 30, leaving three more episodes to be released till the season finale.

Is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia only available on FXX?

While It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premieres on FXX, it will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu. Depending on their subscription, the audience can also watch the show live on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Ad

Also, fans in the UK, Canada, and Australia may be able to watch on Disney+, although the release dates may differ.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 4 recap

Ad

In episode 4, titled Thought Leadership: A Corporate Conversation, the Gang faces a PR crisis when an ambiguous incident at Paddy's Pub sparks online backlash. To avoid taking responsibility, they create a fake employee, "Jim," whom they plan to use as a scapegoat.

This satirical episode parodies corporate culture and the use of buzzwords in crisis management, with each Gang member assuming a role in the "corporate hierarchy." Dennis is made CEO, Dee wants to be creative director, and Charlie, who can't stop looking at a jar of glue, is made HR representative.

Ad

The Gang's plan to forego the responsibility by making a video apology fails due to internal chaos, and they end up back where they started: careless and unaware. The episode has a mockumentary style that reminds the audience of shows like Succession.

What to expect from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 5

Ad

In episode 5, titled The Gang Goes to a Dog Track, the Gang is expected to get involved in the world of dog racing. It is likely turning a simple betting experience into an absurdly chaotic disaster.

Their usual careless actions may lead to yet another crazy set of events. As always, the Gang will cause more trouble than they solve, delivering their trademark dark comedy and satire and continuing the theme of the season's crazy antics.

Ad

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episodes are available to stream on FXX.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications