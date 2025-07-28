Who played the role of The Lawyer in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17? Character explored

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 episode 5 will premiere on FX on July 30, 2025. The series depicts the crazy lives of the friends who own and run Paddy's Pub in Philadelphia.One character who has been away from the show for almost nine years is finally returning: The Lawyer. Brian Unger plays The Lawyer in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. He comes back in episode 3 of the season.The Lawyer first appeared in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 3 episode 3, Dennis and Dee's Mom Is Dead. Since then, he's been back several times, but each time for a short but important scene.After a long absence from the show, he returns in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. The character, known for being a great lawyer, is often at odds with the gang. Some of the most memorable parts of the show have been when he interacts with them.The Lawyer in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17When &quot;The Lawyer&quot; returns in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, episode 3, he wears an eye patch as Pappy McPoyle's bird badly hurt him during the &quot;McPoyle vs. Ponderosa&quot; trial.The bird gouges out the Lawyer's eye in that episode, and it's clear that things have worsened for him since then. The Lawyer is angry and cynical, which fits perfectly with the chaos the gang leaves behind.The Lawyer is no longer a passive character in the new season. He is now an active antagonist. After Frank &quot;pranks&quot; a customer with hot peppers and the customer has a heart attack, he is found hiding in a hospital room. The Lawyer steps in and says he will represent the customer and take Frank to court for what happened.His dramatic and sometimes over-the-top behavior brings in comedy, especially when he turns down Frank and Dee's peace offering because he thinks the food is poisonous. This scene shows how the Lawyer's paranoia and mistrust of the gang are growing, which is very different from his earlier, more logical behavior.One important part of The Lawyer's character in season 17 is how he goes from being a smart and useful lawyer to a vengeful, almost evil person. His appearance in court, in a wheelchair and with many wounds from the gang's antics, is just the start of his revenge.The gang tries to poison him, burns him with hot peppers, and leaves him in an ambulance crash. All these have led him to suffer from severe physical and emotional harm.By some strange turn of events in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, The Lawyer ends up defending himself in court and is sent to prison after being found guilty of all the gang's crimes, which makes him hate them even more.Brian Unger: The actor behind the lawyer in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrian Unger is an American actor, comedian, writer, producer, and commentator born in 1965. He is known for having a wide range of roles in TV and comedy.Before playing The Lawyer in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Unger became famous as a producer and reporter for The Daily Show from 1996 to 1998. He was also a commentator for NPR's Day to Day and All Things Considered, and he was in a number of well-known TV shows, such as Reno 911! and The Man Show.It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 is available to stream on FX.