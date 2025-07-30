7 upcoming movies to watch in August 2025

The August 2025 movie line-up certainly has a lot to live up to after July's box-office splash, thanks to big hitters like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Thankfully, the August 2025 schedule features a mix of highly anticipated sequels and exciting new offerings that have made cinegoers excited.
In terms of variety, the August 2025 schedule has something for everyone. From hilarious animated films to riveting thrillers, cinephiles will have plenty to choose from every week. While a considerable number of new movies are releasing in August 2025, a few noteworthy titles have garnered more attention than the rest.
In this list, we take a look at some of the most anticipated movies releasing in August 2025 that have generated quite the buzz, both online and offline.
The Naked Gun, Freakier Friday, and five other upcoming movies that deserve to be on your August 2025 watchlist
1) The Bad Guys 2 (August 1, 2025)
Animation fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this sequel. Directed by Pierre Perifel, The Bad Guys 2 is the sequel to the successful heist comedy, The Bad Guys (2022).
In this installment, Sam Rockwell's Mr. Wolf and the gang have turned over a new leaf, but it is hard for them to find new jobs because of their infamous criminal background. Moreover, their attempt to brand themselves as the "good guys" hit a snag when an all-female squad of criminals pressured them to take part in "one last job."
If this upcoming August 2025 title is anything like its predecessor, moviegoers can expect well-written comedic scenes, thriving chemistry between the central characters, and thoughtful closing messages.
Where to watch: The Bad Guys 2 will hit the theatres on August 1, 2025.
2) The Naked Gun (August 1, 2025)
This upcoming August 2025 movie is the fourth installment in The Naked Gun franchise. The first three titles, which were released between 1988 and 1994, starred veteran comedian Leslie Nielsen in the lead. His character, Detective Sergeant Frank Drebin, is quite naive and inept, and yet still manages to get the job done, somehow.
The latest installment stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr. From the looks of the trailer, he seems very much like his old man. Starring alongside him is Pamela Anderson. She plays Beth, who suspects foul play in her brother's death and enlists Frank's help.
There is no doubt that Neeson is a veteran when it comes to pulling off complex action scenes, but fans will have to wait and see if he can match Nielsen's on-screen charm and comedic timing.
Where to watch: The Naked Gun is slated for theatrical release on August 1, 2025.
3) Freakier Friday (August 8, 2025)
One of the most anticipated August 2025 titles, Freakier Friday brings back the fan-favorite duo of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, it is a sequel to Freaky Friday (2003), wherein Lohan's Anna mysteriously switches bodies with her mother, Tess (Curtis).
In this upcoming installment, things get even crazier as there is a four-way body swap. In addition to familiar faces, including Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, and Rosalind Chao, Freakier Friday will also feature new additions such as Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto.
Moviegoers enjoyed watching Freaky Friday due to the body swap premise. It will be interesting to see how the creators will build on the familiar concept with new twists to keep things fresh and entertaining.
Where to watch: Freakier Friday will be released theatrically on August 8, 2025.
4) Nobody 2 (August 15, 2025)
Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, this upcoming August 2025 movie is perfect for cinephiles looking for high-octane narratives complete with exciting twists. Bob Odenkirk reprises his role as Hutch Mansell in this sequel to Nobody (2021).
In the first installment, Hutch wanted to keep his family away from violent and risky situations, but they somehow ended up becoming targets instead. The same thing happens in Nobody 2. Hutch takes his family on a much-needed vacation, but soon realizes that the tourist town of Plummerville has many dangerous secrets.
Nobody took the audience by surprise because Hutch, who came off as meek and oppressed, was anything but. And so, fans will be eager to see how his character arc evolves in this new August 2025 movie as he faces more menacing opponents, and in greater numbers.
Where to watch: Nobody 2 will hit the theatres on August 15, 2025.
5) Highest 2 Lowest (August 22, 2025)
There is a lot of buzz surrounding this upcoming August 2025 movie because it is a modern retelling of a Japanese film, considered one of Akira Kurosawa's greatest works. The classic movie High and Low (1963) revolves around a skilled businessman who plans to acquire a shoe company, but things get complicated when his driver's son is kidnapped.
In the new August 2025 movie directed by Spike Lee, the lead character, David King, portrayed by Denzel Washington, is a respected music mogul forced to make tough moral decisions when he becomes the target of a ransom ploy. It stars Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky, Ilfenesh Hadera, and marks Ice Spice's film debut.
High and Low is considered a classic in the industry. There are high expectations from Lee and the crew to deliver an equally engrossing narrative that explores relatable societal topics.
Where to watch: Highest 2 Lowest is slated for theatrical release on August 22, 2025. Per reports, the film will be made available for streaming on Apple TV+ on September 5, 2025.
6) Honey Don't! (August 22, 2025)
This upcoming August 2025 movie is the second installment in a planned series of films by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke titled "lesbian B-movie trilogy". The first movie in the series, Drive-Away Dolls, was released last year.
In this new movie, Margaret Qualley plays Honey O'Donahue, a female private detective based out of Bakersfield, California. When she is called in to investigate a woman's death, the clues lead her to a suspicious religious cult.
As a filmmaker, Coen has a knack for presenting unconventional stories. His filmography to date makes moviegoers hopeful that this upcoming August 2025 movie will capitalize on its promising premise to present a cinematic experience that is the perfect balance of dark humor and drama.
Where to watch: Honey Don't! is slated for theatrical release on August 22, 2025.
7) The Roses (August 29, 2025)
Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman star in this upcoming August 2025 movie directed by Jay Roach. It is a remake of The War of the Roses (1989), which is based on Warren Adler's novel.
The story revolves around Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman), who seem to have the ideal relationship. Cracks start to appear when Theo's career plummets while Ivy's professional pursuits gain momentum.
In the original movie, Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito received much praise for their performances and comedic timing. From the trailer of this upcoming August 2025 movie, it appears Cumberbatch and Colman have great on-screen chemistry, but only time will tell if they can recreate the same magic as the original cast.
Where to watch: The Roses will hit the theatres on August 29, 2025.
Cinephiles should mark their calendars for these movies releasing in August 2025 because they promise engaging plots elevated by relatable characters.